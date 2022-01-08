In summer 2020, Venice developers Frank Cassata and Mike Miller broke ground at the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Miami Avenue East for what would be the Prime Serious Steak partners’ third and largest, 6,000-square-foot steakhouse.
It opened its doors, quietly, a week before Christmas Eve.
“I’m kind of spoiled,” said partner David Valentino. “I know a lot of businesses open concerned about getting enough customers. For us, especially in this spot, they’re going to come.”
Every year, the Valentino brothers can’t seem to help opening another restaurant or undertaking a major renovation.
David and Dennis Valentino’s home base is Port Charlotte, where their parents, Daniel and Sandra, launched Donato’s Italian Restaurant over 25 years ago.
Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza, operated by their sister Stacey Bullock and her husband, Alan, followed in 2010.
In 2013, the brothers and longtime partner Mark Costanzo of Venice gambled on opening a classic steakhouse on Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
Two years later, riding on Prime Serious Steak’s success, they opened a second Bocca Lupo in North Port. A third Bocca Lupo fired up mid-pandemic in Wellen Park.
A second Prime, in Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, fell short of the partners’ expectations, closed three years ago and remains vacant.
“It was a beautiful restaurant, and we did quite well there,” David said. “But once we saw that there was no coherent plan for rejuvenating that mall, we knew it couldn’t be a long-term play for us.
“This here is completely different. We’d wanted to be in the Venice market for a while — even before we opened Prime Sarasota.
“Venice has a wonderful restaurant scene, but it’s under-served when it comes to steakhouses. There’s only one chain steakhouse — the Outback near Jacaranda — compared with Port Charlotte and Sarasota, which have several.”
Today, Venice has nothing else quite like Prime.
“This is our biggest investment as a small family company, but it’s a great opportunity for us,” David continued.
After all their years in the business, this is the Valentinos’ first restaurant to be designed and built from the ground up exclusively for them. The result is a structure with presence, fitting the look and feel of Downtown Venice.
“This has quite a long, slender footprint and a lot of frontage,” said David. “People keep asking us, ‘Is that all you?’ and of course it is. It was built this way to maximize parking in a downtown where parking’s at a premium.”
There’s plenty of parking for the potentially 250 diners inside.
“The bar at Port Charlotte’s Prime is undersized for the amount of business we get. In Venice, we’ve expanded the bar and bar dining to accommodate more people.”
A 30-seat dining mezzanine overlooks the main, 210-seat floor. And there’s more private dining space than ever.
Given their bent for nonstop growth, it’s no surprise to hear David hint that they have 2022’s project already lined up and soon to be unveiled.
“It’s another investment in the Venice area, where we want to be as much part of the community as we are in North Port and Port Charlotte,” he said.
Neither another Bocca Lupo nor even Italian, it will be an entirely new endeavor, on what David describes as “a pretty grand scale.”
Prime Serious Steak ($$-$$$), 941-837-2007, 133 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice (parking off Miami Avenue East), is open, Monday to Saturday 4 to 10 p.m., Sunday noon to 9 p.m. with Burger Brunch until 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.