The Centers for Disease Control data Thursday showed a spike in deaths from COVID-19 in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Both continued to see new cases of COVID-19 and new hospital admissions along with DeSoto County, but all three counties’ cases and hospitalizations were down significantly from a week earlier.
Charlotte County
There were 414 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period ended September 29, which was a 48.31% decrease from the previous week.
However, the 46 new deaths from the virus represented a nearly 254% increase.
Meranda Pitt, public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, was not available for comment.
The 56 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 represented a 20% decrease from the previous week, however, and hospital bed occupancy — both regular and ICU for COVID-19 patients, was also down.
Charlotte County’s vaccination rate improved a tad; 70% of residents have gotten one jab, while 62.5% have been fully vaccinated.
Sarasota County
Following Charlotte County’s pattern, Sarasota also showed declines in its new cases and hospitalizations, but a sharp increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19.
The 65 new deaths reported signified a 109.68% increase from the previous week.
There were 1,008 new cases of the virus reported, which represented a 30.48% decrease from a week earlier.
The 103 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 were down 40.81% from a week earlier.
The vaccination in the county also improved; 62.3% were fully vaccinated, while 73.4% received one dose of the vaccine.
DeSoto County
DeSoto County was the only one showing no new deaths, but the CDC has not been reporting deaths of 10 or under, so this could mean that there were under 10, or none in DeSoto County who died from the virus last week.
Both new cases and hospitalizations fell in DeSoto County. There were 114 new cases of COVID-19 reported, which represented a 47.95% decrease.
Meanwhile, the 10 new hospital admissions reflected a 23.08% decline from the previous week.
Hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients also fell.
Lagging behind Charlotte and Sarasota counties, the rate of fully vaccinated DeSoto County residents stood at 38.4%, while 43.8% received one dose of the vaccine.
