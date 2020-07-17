A dip in the unemployment rate may indicate that Southwest Florida is economically recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlotte County’s unemployment rate for June was 9.4%, a drop from May’s rate of 13.5%, according to data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released Friday. In Sarasota, the June unemployment rate was 8.8%, down from May’s 12.5%.
“Part of what this shows is that the reopening has worked,” said Jim Wall, spokesman for CareerSource Southwest Florida. “The fact that (unemployment rates are) trending downwards is very, very good news. This all bodes well for Southwest Florida.”
Statewide, Florida's unemployment rate for June was 10.4%, a decrease from May's rate of 13.7%. At the height of the Great Depression (December 2007 to June 2009), the highest unemployment rate was only 10.9%.
“Make no doubt about it, we are in a recession,” Wall said. “These are things that our children and grandchildren will talk about — this is how historic these numbers are.”
At the onset of the economic shutdown, White House advisers predicted that the unemployment rate would surpass 20%. Nationwide, the unemployment rate this year peaked in May at 14.4%, not reaching the dire predictions.
Florida bars shut down for the second time June 26, which may impact July’s unemployment rate. As economic and health interests continue to grapple over reopening plans, no announcements have been made concerning Florida bars reopening.
Usually, the summer months in Florida means an influx of European tourists, but that has been halted due to Europe’s travel ban. Visit Florida and other local tourism agencies are promoting “staycations” for Floridians to travel inside the state and enjoy outdoor activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.