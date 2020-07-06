All Charlotte County in-person high school graduation ceremonies have been canceled.
The Charlotte County School District announced the decision Monday evening.
“It is with great disappointment that I announce the cancellation of all in-person Charlotte County Schools graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 scheduled for next week,” said the press release by district spokesman Mike Riley. “This was an incredibly hard decision but due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in our community and the health risk associated with large events, we believe this is in the best interest of our graduates, families and community at large.”
Each public high school’s virtual graduation ceremony can be viewed at 7 p.m. on the day of their scheduled graduations, which is as follows:
• Port Charlotte High School: July 14
• Charlotte Harbor Center: July 14
• Academy High School: July 15
• Charlotte Virtual High School: July 15
• Charlotte High School: July 16
• Lemon Bay High School: July 17
The ceremonies will be available on the district’s website: www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
