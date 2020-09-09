The Charlotte County school district reported the first positive case of COVID-19.
One student who attends Port Charlotte High School has test positive for the coronavirus. Parents with students at the school were notified by a phone call Tuesday evening.
As of Tuesday, Sarasota County Schools reported five cases of coronavirus in four schools.
But some parents are concerned that schools might be reacting too quickly about potentially sick children.
Last week, several frustrated parents commented on Facebook that they were asked to pick their children up from school after the child had complained of a headache or if they were coughing or sneezing on the first day back.
They were told the students must remain at home for 14 days or get tested for COVID-19 before they could return to the classroom.
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County wants to help.
A COVID-19 test site will be open at South County Park on Friday "in order to meet the demands of the community and serve as an additional resource to our schools and our community," said Public Information Officer Meranda Pitt.
This community based COVID-19 testing is free for anyone who is 5 years old and up, regardless of symptoms. This site will be a curbside/park and test site.
Testing will be done at South County Park, 670 Cooper Street in Punta Gorda, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
No appointment is needed.
Charlotte County Schools spokesperson Mike Riley said the district is following the CDC and Charlotte County Health Departments guidelines on all health matters.
"Once the parent picks up their child from school they can quarantine their child at home for the required number of days or visit a doctor’s office and provide a letter from the doctor stating that the child is not feeling well, due to an issue other than COVID-19."
In Port Charlotte, tests will also be available at the Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd. Appointments are required and can be made at www.coadfl.org. You must be 5 years or older.
Charlotte schools have a dashboard on the district website to notify the public of students or staff members who test positive. The dashboard is updated when new cases are reported and verified by the Department of Health, but it does not reflect the actual testing date.
For a list of other COVID-19 testing locations available to Charlotte County residents, go to www.charlotte.floridahealth.gov.
