Mike Riley service above self award recipient

Michael Riley, who is public information officer for Charlotte County Public Schools and founder of the “The Boogiemen” band is the recipient of the Punta Gorda Rotary’s 27th Annual “Service Above Self” Award. Riley received the award at the rotary’s recent awards celebration dinner at the Isles Yacht Club. Alyson Burch, Vice-President, Punta Gorda Rotary, presented the award to Riley.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
