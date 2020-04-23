Area teachers and students seem to have successfully passed through the learning curve of online education, but some are wondering how many students are actually participating in the programs.
Charlotte County Community Relations Officer Mike Riley told the Sun the instructional continuity plan has been tremendously successful in the district.
“Documented student launches within the various E-Learning platforms in our district is exceeding 98%,” Riley said. “Ongoing and consistent engagement (time spent each week) in coursework solidifies our students’ motivation to continue to learn and collaborate with their teachers.”
Students have been progressing through the various activities presented to them virtually by their instructors, and achievement, districtwide, is climbing significantly after three weeks since launching into E-Learning.
“Our priorities continue to be grounded in supporting our families as they navigate and manage online learning at home and setting realistic expectations for our students that allow for continued teacher interaction, guidance, and mentoring so that learning continues to be meaningful for our students,” Riley said. “Our collected focus will continue to be providing accommodations, modifications, and interventions whenever and as often as necessary for all students.”
Teachers have been prioritizing student-centered learning.
“It is essential that we intervene quickly so to reduce and eliminate any obstacles or anxieties that occur,” Riley said. “We certainly do miss the energy and excitement of our classrooms, but we could not be prouder of our families and students’ efforts during this challenging time.”
Other things the district has been doing, according to Riley:
Food service workers have served 64,303 lunches and breakfasts at drive-through food stations located at 10 schools in the county for almost three weeks. That number is now down to four locations.
In order to help those with technology issues, teachers have passed out 6,000 Chromebooks and 560 Hot Spots.
School Superintendent Steve Dionisio has made several calls each week to families and staff to keep them abreast of information.
Teachers, guidance counselors, social workers and principals have been conversing by phone and messaging with both students and parents to help them through this difficult time.
The superintendent’s staff is working closely with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Charlotte County Health Department, Charlotte County Emergency Management along with area first responders.
For more information on services and resources available for students and families, visit the district’s website at yourcharlotteschools.net.
