Members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Response Team Sniper Element recently attended SniperWeek, the agency announced.
SniperWeek is a competitive training event hosted by Snipercraft in Pinellas Park, Florida.
Sgt. Dustin Paille and Cpl. Michael Talbot placed first place in the Snipercraft Challenge. They were followed in score by second-place finishers Cpl. Colin Eggleton and Detective Blake Beyer, all of CCSO.
“Their performance in this competitive training event highlights their dedication to preparation for a critical event in our community requiring their unique skills,” according to information from CCSO. “We are proud of their performance and success at this unique training event.”
“SniperWeek combined two days of comprehensive classroom lectures and presentations with two days of intense, job-related range training and competition,” the information states. “In its 26th year, SniperWeek is recognized as the largest and longest-running police sniper training event of its kind in the world.”
It’s open to certified police SWAT teams and military personnel. Fifty-five teams from around the world participated in the training.
City wants business inputCalling all Punta Gorda business owners, the city of Punta Gorda wants to hear from you.
The city is in the process of creating a Citywide Master Plan.
Input can be shared on the city’s survey online: www.surveymonkey.com/r/2LTHSZM
‘Party with a Purpose’ MondayThe Charlotte Harbor Young Life 2019 Gala’s “Party with a Purpose” is Monday from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
According to a news release, the evening is planned with a silent auction and entertainment from students who have benefited from Young Life. It will be held at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda.
“We will hear from some of the students whose lives have been changed as a result of their involvement with YL (Young Life). Relationships are built through YL clubs and camps,” the release states.
A goal of the organization “is to help teens find their purpose in Christ and walk with them through their spiritual journey by building relationships that last.”
In May, Young Life will open a center inside the Port Charlotte Town Center mall with space designated for middle and high school age students to complete homework, obtain tutoring and have fun in a safe environment, according to the release.
For more information on the event or to register visit: www.facebook.com/events/252541122340275/
Free stroke risk assessmentsFawcett Memorial Hospital is offering free stroke-risk assessments and education on Wednesday at the Charlotte State Bank & Trust at 24163 Peachland Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
The one-on-one consultations will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
While the assessments are free, reservations are recommended and may be made by calling Consult-A-Nurse 941-624-4441, or the bank at 941-627-0038.
Walk-ins will be seen as time permits, according to a news release.
“Research shows that 85 percent of strokes occur with no apparent warning signs and that nearly 80 percent of all strokes are preventable through managing risk factors,” said Alexandria Davis, Fawcett spokesperson. “Since there are no tests that can detect a stroke before it happens, understanding and controlling risk is vitally important.”
