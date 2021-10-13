The Charlotte County School Board on Tuesday again gave superintendent Steve Dionisio high marks in their evaluation of his performance, along with a pay raise.
Board member Kim Amontree noted that at the last evaluation, his ratings in the four domains "were practically perfect." Then, Dionisio scored a 9.31 out of a possible 10 points, which gave him a "Highly Effective" rating.
Tuesday, the board revealed the latest evaluation, which gave Dionisio an even higher score — 9.49.
"He scored a perfect 10 in the professional and ethical behavior domain," she noted.
Board member Bob Segur thanked Dionisio: "I appreciate all that you do for our district."
The board unanimously approved the 2021 evaluation and also Dionisio's contract, which runs through June 2024.
Dionisio's salary was raised from $173,195 to $194,850 as of July 1 this year. Effective July 1 next year, Dionisio will receive another pay increase equal to the average percent increase granted to Charlotte County's teachers, or 3%, whichever is less, according to terms of his contract.
Dionisio did not comment during the meeting.
"We did not mention that our ranking has risen to number 13 out of the 67 school districts," Amontree said. "We were 48 out of 67 when I first ran for office."
Upon hearing the district's ranking, some members of the public in attendance applauded.
After the meeting, Amontree explained that normally the evaluation is conducted in September each year, but due to the pandemic it was tabled until March.
When the evaluation came up again in September, the board went through the process, which is why Dionisio has had two evaluations in about six months.
