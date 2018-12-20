There wasn’t a reindeer in sight Sunday. No Rudolph, no Santa, no elves, not even a red hat or two at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
It was intended that way.
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s “Sounds of the Season” performance was, rather, a classical symphonic salute to Christmas and Hanukkah before a combined audience of more than 1,500 appreciative attendees at afternoon and evening performances of the orchestra.
CSO Maestro Raffaele Ponti said his intent was to provide “a performance of beautiful holiday music, specially arranged from Bach to Arnold to themes from holiday movies …a classic performance to fill hearts with joy.”
The audiences loved it, ending each performance with an extended standing ovation.
One long-time patron, Joan Lasley, a former president of the orchestra, summed it up succinctly: “How very, very refreshing to go to a concert with nothing to distract you from the music,” she said.
“The familiar seasonal songs were arranged to make them new again. The arrangements were great.
The ‘Commonwealth Christmas Overture’ and ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ were fascinating.“
Both works were major imports from Oscar-winning British composer Malcolm Arnold. His Commonwealth Christmas Overture, commissioned in 1957 by the BBC, was written to commemorate the 25th anniversary of King George V’s first Christmas broadcast.
It opened the evening with flourishes and fanfares that immediately commanded the audiences’ attention. Midway, the work segued to the Caribbean with an electric guitar, before returning to Christmas in Great Britain.
Arnold’s joyful “Fantasy on Christmas Carols,” from the British film “The Holly and the Ivy,” about an English minister and his family at Christmas time, opened the second half of the program with enthusiastic audience response.
Back across the pond in the U.S., Ponti chose William Holcombe’s “The Festive Sounds of Hanukah, with songs including “Rock of Ages” and “Hanukah O Hanukah.”
Christmas memories abounded with “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow,” “O Holy Night,” and “”I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”
Then came the orchestra’s version of Jeopardy, with the orchestra playing, in rapid succession themes from classic holiday films like “Home Alone,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Miracle on 34 th Street,” and Polar Express,” as audience members tried to match the melody with the movie.
An upbeat version of “Babes in Toyland,” had the audiences just about marching in their seats. Yet, Mel Torme’s classic “The Christmas Song,” had hushed audiences visioning their own past Christmases with, perhaps, chestnuts roasting by the open fire.
And, as a finale, the orchestra swung, with gusto, into Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” leaving the audiences on their feet with applause.
Smiling, Ponti asked, “Is this a great orchestra or what? The answer was a resounding, ‘YES.’”
