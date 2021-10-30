Employers are looking for workers, and the needs are "all across the board," said Deelynn Bennett, director of Charlotte Technical College.
Because of the lack of workers in our area, Charlotte Technical College has expanded its fall job fair and moved it to the Port Charlotte Town Center mall where, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, some some 50 employers will be looking for their new employees.
During the job fair, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., students and the general public will be able to "ask questions and find out what opportunities are available," said Bennett.
Job offerings will be in a multitude of trades and professions, encompassing full-time, part-time and seasonal positions, Bennett said.
One of the sectors with the most demand "is the medical field; it's crazy right now in the COVID world," Bennett related.
"In the past, our major hospitals didn't look to hire LPNs (Licensed Practical Nurses), but now they are in demand," she said.
She added that there continues to be large demand for RNs in health care facilities.
Also in demand are skilled trade workers in HVAC and the construction industry, she added.
Bennett said the advanced certification program at Charlotte Technical College allows the student "a cheaper and quicker route" to employment.
After they have received certification in the medical assisting program, for instance, they can work while studying to become an LPN or RN.
Charlotte Technical College offers more than 20 adult training programs which are designed to help individuals obtain skills and credentials to enter full-time employment.
Many go on to further their education by enrolling in accredited programs.
The Charlotte Technical College Job Fair is delivered in partnership with Career Source of Southwest Florida and the Charlotte County Society for Human Resource Management.
