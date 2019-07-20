By LIZ HARDAWAY
PORT CHARLOTTE —Charlotte County takes its recycling seriously, according to a report from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Both Charlotte and Lee counties tied at recycling the most in the state; recycling 77% of their trash, according to the recently released 2018 solid waste management report from the FDEP.
“Charlotte County has been the leader in recycling in the State, by exceeding the 75% the state mandated by 2020 for the last three years,” said Lorenzo Daetz, a supervisor in Charlotte County Public Works’ Solid Waste Division.
Out of the 988,618 tons of waste collected in Charlotte County, 758,642 tons were recycled.
Sarasota County residents and businesses were ranked as the 20th best at recycling. The report states Sarasota County recycles 43% of it’s 1.25 million tons of waste.
DeSoto County was ranked 63rd in the list, recycling 4% of their 93,833 tons of trash, according to the report.
The state on average recycles 49% of its 47.1 million tons of trash.
Though Charlotte County is doing great with recycling, the county is also one of the state’s largest producers of waste. Every day, there’s an estimated 31 pounds of trash generated per capita including commercial waste, such as construction and demolition materials, according to Daetz.
The amount of trash generated per day from a resident is 3.77 pounds, Daetz said.
Sarasota County generates 16.4 pounds of trash per capita, and DeSoto County generates 14.5 pounds daily, including commercial waste. The state’s average is 12.5 pounds of trash daily including commercial waste, according to data from the FDEP.
Though the county is doing well with recycling, the work isn’t done.
“Charlotte County will continue to educate the community in recycling more but will now put extra emphasis on ‘clean recyclables,’” Daetz said. “The cost to process recyclables is directly tied to the contamination rate so naturally we want to work towards having the least amount of contamination and controlling costs for our community.”
The main contamination comes from plastic bags.
Daetz advises residents to take their plastic bags to their local grocery stores, as they have recycling containers specifically for this purpose.
Food and liquid are also contributors. “A pizza box is recyclable but if it has cheese or a grease stain throw it in the garbage,” Daetz said.
“Don’t wish recycle, when in doubt throw it in the garbage,” he said.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
