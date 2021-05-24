MURDOCK — Could an inline hockey rink return to Englewood?
Charlotte County commissioners are scheduled to review today the condition of the street hockey rink at the Tringali Recreation Center — and decide whether the county should repair it or not.
Rob Kruzel, president of the nonprofit Tringali Hockey and Sports League, hopes commissioners pick an option today to start the restoration of the county's damaged and defunct inline skate hockey rink at Tringali.
Kruzel and other supporters have offered to begin a fundraising effort to see it up and running again.
In 2019, the county closed the 15-year-old hockey rink, which is next to the Tringali Center tennis courts and children's playground.
The rink was popular after it first opened in 2004 and saw families, children and adults regularly playing hockey, or just roller skating or playing basketball. The multi-purpose concrete rink was equipped with basketball hoops and allowed for outdoor pickup games.
Charlotte County closed the rink after repeated efforts to repair it failed. It has sat padlocked ever since, much to the dismay of Kruzel, other supporters of the sport and the Englewood community.
Giffels-Webster Engineers evaluated the damaged rink and found its condition not as bad as originally thought.
"It is our opinion that the crazing (a network of fine cracks) and cracking observed may have been caused by too much much water in the concrete when initially built back in 2004," Giffels-Webster president Jonathan Cole suggested in a memorandum to the county.
Cole's recommendation includes:
• Leave the existing 4-inch thick slab, since it is structurally sound.
• Try surface grinding a small test area to determine if the surface will be smooth enough and satisfactory for in-line skating.
• If surface grinding doesn't work, use surface product, such as an epoxy or other waterproof coating or tile.
• If those options don't work, consider tilling the existing concrete rink.
• If none of that works, pour a new slab on top of the old one.
The meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. today at the Charlotte County Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
