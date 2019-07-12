PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County transit riders who currently wait a day or more for scheduled rides will see some improvements in about a year.
Commissioners last week approved a 10-year transit plan, which allows the Charlotte County Transit Division to move forward with projects.
Transit improvements planned right now assume no extra money, and no fixed bus route, even though the county's consultant report hinted that low wage workers need a regular bus route.
The first changes will happen, however, in about a year, Transit Director Rick Kolar told the Sun. Riders will be able to use an online 'app' to see where the county bus is currently located. With this, the rider can see how long before the bus would be at their house, and whether they can get a ride on it.
This doesn't guarantee a ride, because some buses can't be diverted at the last minute, Kolar said. But it will be an improvement over the current system that requires scheduling at least 24 hours ahead of time.
"Today, it's manual, and it's extremely hard for us to do," Kolar said of scheduling.
The current system runs Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and shorter hours on Saturday. The cost is $2 a ride, but only $1 for anyone over 60.
Some day, a real time system would allow riders to order up a ride on the same day with certainty, Kolar said, but that is not in the near future.
One resident spoke in favor of transit services at the commission meeting.
"I'm for any kind of transportation that we can make possible for our citizens," said Punta Gorda resident Linda Cross.
The county has chosen to stick with a dial-a-ride system for the past 10 years, citing its large elderly, unemployed population, which cannot necessarily walk to a bus stop.
"I'm glad you're finally beginning to accept that there's no way a fixed route system in the near future would work in Charlotte County," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch told the county's consultant, Richard Dryer. "We don't have the population ... The cost is prohibitive ... It wouldn't work here, certainly not in the near future with our population being less than 4-500,000."
After the meeting, however, Dryer told the Sun that he still believes a fixed route system is the way to go.
"We showed it would have been well worth the investment," he said of reports to the county five years ago.
Five years ago, however, local senior citizens were worried about losing their door-to-door service if the county took on a fixed route system, Wendy Scott, coordinator at the Metropolitan Planning Organization, told the Sun.
A fixed route would attract more users, Dryer said. Currently, only about 1,350 people use the system.
A 180-page report from consulting firm Tindale Oliver notes that the arrival of Allegiant Travel Company's Sunseeker Resort in 2020 along Charlotte Harbor, will bring large numbers of service employees to Charlotte County. If the county does not address the needs of this group, Dryer told the Sun, something else will take over - either individual cars or car pools or commuter van runs set up by the state.
Other new plans include express buses to places like the Punta Gorda Airport, the beach in Englewood, or to downtown shopping in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. Those buses, however, would not be considered until many years into the 10-year plan, Dryer said.
The other immediate update is that the Transit Division will get a new facility in the coming year and move from its temporary location in Punta Gorda. The move could improve response time and lower costs, Kolar said, because most riders live closer to the new location on Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte, not in Punta Gorda. A grant of $2.5 million from the Federal Transit Authority will pay for the new facility.
