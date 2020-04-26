For area charter and prep schools, the transition to online learning came with few challenges.
At Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School in Punta Gorda, Principal Michelle Wier said students are doing very well in the e-learning environment and teachers are finding creative ways to connect with students and families such as weekly videos, Zoom virtual class meetings, and a weekly mental health series with a weekly challenge.
The message from guidance counselor Mrs. Amber Foster-Vasile's mental health series challenge was "Get Moving." Students were given tips on how to incorporate physical activities in their daily routines.
"Research shows that lack of movement can absolutely increase mental health symptoms such as depression and anxiety," Foster said.
Wier sends out a weekly principal's video message to all families utilizing Zoom along with a PowerPoint presentation. In her most recent message, she stated that she really misses seeing the students.
"We want to remind students that we are here to help in any way — instructionally, technically and personally," Wier said. "We honestly believe we are providing our students with an enriching and organized learning plan."
Teachers put together a video for students showing a more personal glimpse into their quarantined life. They waved and said hello to students while baking cakes, jumping in the pool or taking a jog around the neighborhood.
A different approach
Shannon Treece, Principal at Babcock Neighborhood School, said administrators have taken a different approach when it comes to online learning.
"We are working virtually, but our teachers are still delivering the lesson via live chat sessions or uploading instructional lessons for the students," Treece said. "We are focused on continuing to deliver quality instruction. Each day the teachers have a 30-minute live session to check in on students. All of our students are expected to engage and participate, depending on some variables that may present themselves in some locations with internet speed and access. We provided all families who needed technology with the tools for access. Equity in this environment is a major concern and supporting our learners amid the chaos is a critical component."
"Their learning is tracked by the assignments they are submitting to the teacher," Treece said. "They complete work each day and it is submitted to the teacher for feedback. They also participate in live sessions daily."
'Teacher-directed e-learning'
Leaders at Charlotte Preparatory School began staff training for digital learning several weeks before being out of school for spring break.
"We knew we wanted 'teacher-directed' e-learning as opposed to an instructional digital program," said Peggy Fear, head of school. "We wanted our teachers to instruct the students and facilitate their learning from a distance as well as offer interactive lessons that followed our curriculum and standards."
Fear said Montessori students (ages 3 through third grade) was a challenge as manipulatives are used to teach individualized and group lessons. Montessori teachers put together packets of essential "hands-on" material that were most important in their students' learning process.
"Our Charlotte Prep family should be very proud of all that has been accomplished," said Katie Forbes, assistant head of school. "We truly work as a teacher-parent team, which has made all of this successful. Knowing our students well and being able to support their needs has been essential."
"Peggy and I set the standard for lessons and we check these lessons daily," Forbes said. "We do weekly 'check-ins' with teachers to make sure they are doing well and to address any questions or concerns. We continue to offer outstanding physical education, music and Spanish classes. Our technology class follows a curriculum but also serves as a resource for any areas the teachers express a need for the students to know a little more."
A smooth transition
Aleischa Coover, principal of the elementary campus of Imagine North Port said the transition to online learning for the elementary and upper campus was "surprisingly smooth."
At Imagine, there is 1:1 in terms of technology, meaning every student has a Chromebook computer to work on.
The transition seemed seamless, because the students were already familiar with the platforms they were using for class, and regularly used them in the classroom.
A survey went out to families of elementary and middle school students to see how many laptops needed to be distributed.
In a similar fashion, at SKY Academy in Englewood, principal John Bailey said students were also already accustomed to the platforms of online learning.
Sky Academy is also 1:1 for technology. Though, Bailey added, the biggest challenge was making sure students had access to a laptop at home. Approximately 120 laptops were distributed to families.
Coover said at this point, all students have been accounted for that they have access to a computer and have been able to log on. She added, that the director of information technology has also made himself available to families to help troubleshoot.
"As of today, most of the kinks have been worked out. Now it's just a matter of following up," Coover said.
Many families have provided positive feedback, appreciative of the fact the school has streamlined online learning, Coover said. She added that when putting the plan together, they considered different situations families may be in. She considered there would be families that may be working from home, or considered an essential employee, therefore not able to help their child with learning until the evening. With those factors in mind, the school wanted to make online learning as easy as possible for families.
One of the challenges of online learning, Bailey said, is time management for students and teachers. There's no bell telling them when to move to another subject, he said. The upside, he added, is that students are learning how to pace themselves and manage their time effectively.
Unique ways of engagement
Now that teachers are settling into the "new normal," Coover said, they have come up with creative ways to engage their students.
She explained some teachers begin the day with optional class meetings on Zoom. Other teachers do read-alouds, upload tutorial videos for extra help on particular topics, or conduct mini lessons about an online activity, Coover added.
"We're focusing more on relationships and grace, and being connected with people right now," said Coover.
Coover has still been doing announcements on a weekly basis, uploading videos to YouTube, and giving families a challenge to complete together each week.
This week, Imagine North Port is hosting a virtual spirit week. Families are asked to post a picture for that particular day on the school's Facebook page. Themes include: how you're moving your body and staying healthy; Tinkering Tuesday: what you're tinkering around with; what will you do for the world on Wednesday for Earth Day; take time to read Thursday; and Shark Spirit Day.
"We're trying to keep morale high, and have students and parents interact with us on our Facebook page," Coover said.
"We want to still make people feel connected even though we're apart," she added.
Emotional well-being
Since Imagine North Port is the only kindergarten through twelfth grade school in Sarasota County, there is a family like feel to the school, Coover said.
The instructional plan also included character education and social and emotional learning. Coover said that they are making sure teachers are doing emotional check-ins with their students, to see how they're doing at home.
"It's even more important now with this distance learning," Coover said.
Rather than just trying to check off boxes of what subjects need to be taught, Coover said, Imagine is focused on the "whole child."
At SKY Academy, staff is also doing wellness challenges with the students. Each week there is a different topic to engage families, and they are asked to tag #stayskystrong.
"More important, is the mental wellness of the kids," Bailey said. "I'd much rather have a focus on maintaining their sanity and mental wellness, because I think if they can cope and come up with strategies to deal with challenging times, that will be a great benefit."
Since there will be no Florida Standards Assessment testing this year, Bailey said that gives them an extra two to three weeks to complete the curriculum. With the extra time, they don't have to rush through the content.
"We can make sure the kids are in a better mental place," Bailey said.
