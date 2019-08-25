WEST VILLAGES — As Emanne Beasha moves through "America's Got Talent," North Port is prepared to cheer her on.
Emanne, 10, is set to perform Tuesday for her a shot to move into the semi-finals. After receiving the Golden Buzzer on Aug. 7, Emanne secured her place in the quarterfinals.
The quarterfinals on Tuesday will be shown on the big screen at CoolToday Park, and residents can gather to cheer on Emanne.
Emanne is known for her operatic voice that has impressed judges on "America's Got Talent," so far. She is hoping to make it to the finals on Sept. 17.
Tuesday is an opportunity to watch with friends and neighbors and come together to support her.
Mike Dunn, Vice President of Florida Operations for the Atlanta Braves, said it was a great opportunity to bring together the community.
"We're part of the community and we're here to engage, it's a great event," Dunn said.
Dunn added it was a way to collectively cheer for one of our own. North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke had a similar sentiment about cheering on Emanne.
"This is definitely showing we support anyone who represents us," Luke said.
She added that they are 100% behind anyone who is from North Port.
"It's the pride of having one of our own," Luke said.
Emanne's grandma Dianne Ruffel says she is thrilled by the response from the city. Ruffel, who is currently in Los Angeles to watch the performance, added she wishes she was home.
She wants to be able to be at CoolToday Park, and see the community come together.
"I'm overwhelmed, (it's) absolutely overwhelming," Ruffel said.
