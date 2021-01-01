It's a new year and there's already good news to share:
There are no hurricanes in the tropics right now. Yes, I realize it's January, and hurricane season is June through November, but 2020 didn't play by the rules, so let's appreciate this hurricane-free day.
It's also a blizzard-free day here in Southwest Florida.
The Tampa Bay Bucs, Rays and Bolts are all undefeated this year.
Cheers to 2021 already!
What is the weather expected to be like today?
Don't tell your friends up north, but it's likely to be sunny today with highs in the 80s. It may be windy today, so be careful if you're out on the water.
Will there be a Rose Parade?
There will be something like a Rose Parade. The Rose Parade's New Year Celebration will be broadcast at 11 a.m. on NBC and ABC.
"This year, the New Year's celebration will take on a new, virtual format that will feature entertainment, celebrity guests, heartwarming segments on the Rose Parade, and marching band performances," states the parade's website.
Musicians performing include Sheryl Crow, Lady A, Rascal Flatts, Mickey Guyton, The War and Treaty, and Tori Kelly. Also expect to see appearances by Rita Moreno, Daddy Yankee and Vin Scully, among others.
When are today's college bowl games (assuming there are no last-minute changes)?
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati at noon on ESPN.
Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. Northwestern at 1 p.m. on ABC.
Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Notre Dame vs. Alabama at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Ohio State vs. Clemson at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Help! I'm already struggling to keep up with my New Year's resolution of exercising.
Seriously? We're not even 20-some hours into the year. But if you need some extra motivation, and you are 50 or older, it's time to get ready for the "Fit For Life" Senior Games 2021.
Charlotte County Community Services will host the games from March 1-28 at various locations throughout Charlotte County. Go online to get more information about the various events. Registration opens Saturday, so maybe that's the extra motivation needed today. For more info on Charlotte's games, go to www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames.
Stay tuned for information on the Sarasota County and the Heartland Senior Games.
