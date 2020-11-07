Child, 3, run over by trolley at Myakka River State Park

A 3-year-old Venice child was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when a trolley ran over her at Myakka River State Park.
The child was riding in the trolley, which was described as a “Ford F150 towing two tandem axle trailers,” according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The child and her parents were riding in the second trailer on a tour at the state park shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.
“While traversing a rough portion of the trail, (the child) fell from the trailer seat onto the ground,” states the FHP report. The front tire of the trailer ran over the child.
The trolley driver then reversed, traveling over the child again to remove her from underneath the tires, states the report. The 66-year-old driver then took the child to a nearby boat ramp, where they met Sarasota County Fire officials who transported her to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
