What do you first picture when you think of a shark?
More than likely, it's a massive great white, with sharp teeth lining a gaping mouth ready to chomp.
Or basically "Jaws," a fictional 25-foot great white shark estimated to weigh three tons.
However, the largest great whites usually get up to only 20 feet, and average at most 16 feet long, according to the Smithsonian. Plus, this is only one species of over 400 in the diverse shark family.
"There's no reason to be afraid of them," said Gregg Poulakis, a fish biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Happy Shark Week 2019, a television event turned holiday that celebrates and informs the public about all they need to know about sharks.
Shark Week runs until Sunday with programming airing on the Discovery Channel.
What sharks are here?
Local waterways, such as Charlotte Harbor, Lemon Bay and Sarasota Bay, usually contain bull sharks, blacktips and blacknose sharks year-round, according to Poulakis.
"The water temperature is so warm," Poulakis said. "This time of year they can go wherever they want."
Once the cold fronts hit during the fall, though, these sharks move south in our water.
Smaller sharks tend to hang out near the rivers, such as Peace River, Poulakis said.
The facts on shark attacks
You have a 1 in 3,748,067 chance of dying from a shark attack, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History's international shark attack files.
Most shark attacks are a case of mistaken identity in murky water, or in the dark.
"They're looking for a meal and they just see something in the water," Poulakis said.
Florida is a top area for shark attacks, though, accounting for half of all shark attacks in the country between 2007 and 2016.
There have been seven confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in Sarasota County, one in Charlotte County and none in DeSoto County.
"We're in their environment," Poulakis said, warning people to stay in clear water, and not go out at dawn or dusk when visibility is low.
Sharks are actually super cool
Sharks are apex predators; they're the top of the food chain.
And that might be intimidating at first, but they are a large reason for Florida's healthy ecosystem.
"It trickles down to all the different fish species the state manages and people like to fish for," Poulakis said.
Sharks also come in many shapes and colors. The angelshark, for example, is flat like a stingray, lurking at the bottom to catch its prey.
Sharks are also masters of camouflage, using their white bellies to blend in with the water's surface.
And probably the coolest thing about sharks? They have a sixth sense.
No, they can't see dead people. But they can sense electricity.
They have these special pores that are filled with a jelly, Poulakis said, allowing them to sense the natural electric fields that living things give off.
