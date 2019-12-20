Government business offices and schools throughout the region will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25. Some services will be affected by the holidays. Here’s what will be open or closed:
Charlotte County
Charlotte County Utilities: Customer service will be closed, but bills can be paid by calling 941-764-4300 or online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Garbage/recycling for county residents: Wednesday’s pickup will be collected Thursday; Thursday’s pickup will be collected Friday; Friday’s pickup will be collected Saturday. Both transfer stations will be closed both days. The Zemel Road Landfill will be open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas.
Garbage/recycling for Punta Gorda customers: Wednesday’s pickup will be collected Thursday. There are no other changes.
The following will be closed both days: all libraries, J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park, Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center and pool, Centennial Park Recreation Center, Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center and pool, Tringali Park Recreation Center and Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center.
The following will be open Tuesday, but closed Wednesday: South County Regional Park Recreation Center and pool.
Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park: Open
Charlotte County Transit: Closed
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office: Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com or call 1-800-652-6090.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and Charlotte Sports Park offices: Closed
Fire/EMS Headquarters: Closed. All other stations will be open.
Sarasota County
Garbage/recycling for North Port and county residents: Wednesday’s pickup will be collected Thursday; Thursday’s pickup will be collected Friday; Friday’s pickup will be collected Saturday. All solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizens’ Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers will be closed Wednesday. Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 S. Jackson Road, along with the Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The following will be closed both days: all libraries, all recreation centers and the Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range.
SCAT: Regular bus services will be available Tuesday, but suspended Wednesday. The SCAT administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Siesta Key Breeze will operate on a normal schedule.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
North Port
North Port City Hall and all non-emergency services will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Englewood
Englewood Area Fire Control District Administrative offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Englewood Water District Administrative offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
