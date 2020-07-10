Brendan William Toop, 39, a social studies teacher and coach at Charlotte High School, was arrested by Punta Gorda Police detectives Friday morning on a charge of sexual battery by a custodian involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 18.
The charge rose from an investigation of allegations that Toop had a sexual encounter with a minor female student in his classroom in 2017.
The investigation found another alleged victim who did not want to pursue criminal charges, and a possible third victim, according to PGPD.
One girl told police that Toop followed her into a closet and forced her to perform oral sex. The student ran out of the classroom, and after that, Toop stopped entering her grades. Toop told students that he would only discuss grades after class, so the girl had to meet with him in private and he grabbed her breasts and buttocks, an arrest affidavit said.
Students told police that Toop sent sexual messages on Snapchat, Facebook and through text messages. He allegedly sent a student photographs of his penis, a police report says.
The issue was first reported in December 2019 via FortifyFL, a school safety smart phone app created by the state and used to anonymously report suspicious activity.
Toop was a longtime JV football coach at Charlotte High School through 2018, and his name and contact information are still on the Charlotte County Public Schools faculty page.
“We cannot comment on this because it's going to be tied up in the court system,” said Mike Riley, spokesman for CCPS.
Toop was released on $150,000 bond Friday. He was not immediately available for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.