Long-time bacterial foe citrus greening is menacing DeSoto County’s citrus producers far more this growing season than the coronavirus.
While the pandemic has hammered the national economy, its fiscal consequences for citrus have been limited, especially since more consumers are reaching for Vitamin C-rich orange juice for its immune-boosting qualities, growers and industry experts say.
Florida growers have controlled the spread of the COVID-19 among workers through extra effort and money. But stopping fruit drops — a consequence of trees weakened by greening disease — has been an entirely different story.
The drops — and in DeSoto County unanticipated blooms — have put orange growers on track to produce 17.5% fewer of the standard 90-pound boxes compared to the 2019-2020 season and 22.75% fewer than in 2018-2019. Florida’s forecast for this year is 55.5 million boxes.
“Greening is a horrible disease,” said DeSoto County grower Steve Sorrells, of Sorrells Citrus in Arcadia.
The bacterial infections have starved Florida’s citrus trees of nutrients for over a decade
“It’s taken its toll. Not only is there less fruit per tree, droppage is now becoming significant,” Sorrells added.
The Asian citrus psyllid known officially as HLB has infected nine of every 10 Florida orange trees. The psyllid, which growers call the “devil’s bug,” inflicts its damage through secretion of bacteria-filled saliva onto the tree.
The disease, first found in the United States in the late 2000s, is terminal. Growers say the best they can do is keep an infected tree somewhat productive for 15 or so years. They do this by devising ways for nutrients to by-pass the bacteria.
Estimates in 2018 were that greening had starved to death at least 40% of Florida’s citrus crop in the previous 10 years.
Fruit drops, multiple blooms
As the 2020-2021 season started, the groves appeared healthy to grower Vernon “V.C.” Hollingsworth III, whose family has had DeSoto citrus operations for several generations. “It looked like everything was going to be good,” said Hollinsworth, VCH Management Inc. owner. “Then the fruit drops started.”
In DeSoto County, the drops were accompanied by multiple blooms, a circumstance Hollingsworth attributes to swings in winter weather the past seven years that left the trees “not knowing if they are coming or going.”
The trees started blooming when they should not have, according to Hollingsworth, who said in March of last year alone, his groves had four or five different blooms — all in the midst of major drops.
He estimates that growers across the state lost 20-30% of their expected yields. Losses in DeSoto and Hardee counties were below those that occurred in the Ridge region in Polk and Osceola counties or south of DeSoto in the Gulf region, according to Hollingsworth.
Still, as of earlier this month, Florida’s citrus trees were yielding 250 to 300 boxes of fruit an acre “even in these conditions,” said Andrew Meadows, communications chief for Bartow-based citrus trade group Florida Citrus Mutual.
No doubt “we’ve had a real problem with drops,” Meadows said. “Some reports are 40% drop off the trees.”
This spring’s Valencia citrus is looking “a little better from a drop perspective,” Meadows said.
Sorrells and Hollingsworth agree the lower yields have helped on the price per-box side. In mid-March, Valencia oranges were getting $2.45 per pound solid and other categories of oranges around $2, they said.
Micro nutrients
Multi-county agriculture extension agent Mongi Zekri said citrus experts and growers have a “mix of opinions” on the cause of this year’s droppage. His opinion, he said, is that greening disease and quick shifts in weather are the cause.
Zekri, based in Hendry County and responsible for a district which includes DeSoto County, said the yield picture would look much worse had producers not begun applying fertilizer more efficiently and stepping up spray treatments. “Some of the growers are doing great,” he said. “Some have given up.”
Meadows said growers who are successful in their yields have learned over many years how to grow healthy citrus in a greening environment. “Concerns used to be water and fertilizer,” he said. “Now everyone is talking about micro nutrients.”
No longer expecting their trees to produce for 40 or more years, growers are staying in business by paying more attention to quality of water and correctly dialing-in acid and PH levels. They are also planting groves more densely, Meadows said.
In DeSoto County, Hollingsworth said growers have achieved some success applying their greening treatments further into the roots. Sorrells and Hollingsworth went into the 2020-2021 growing season unsure of the effect coronavirus would have on their operations.
Both are relieved at this point. “It hasn’t caused us any major problems,” Sorrells said in an early March interview. “We’ve kept it as safe as we can and the crews have stayed intact,” he said, declining to say how many acres of citrus VCH Management planted. Sorrells likewise would not give planted acreage for Sorrells Citrus.
COVID, cold weather
Among his harvesters, Hollingsworth saw one COVID-19 infection. He also had to quarantine four workers who had returned from an unplanned trip home to Mexico.
“We haven’t had any virus outbreaks with our pickers,” Hollingsworth said, adding he has not heard of outbreaks among crews for other growers.
The growers have also been spared crop losses from below-freezing temperatures. On occasion, temperatures in DeSoto’s groves dropped briefly as low as 26 degrees just before daybreak. But no crop damage occurred, according to Hollingsworth. “It didn’t last,” he said.
The thermometer must drop below 28 degrees for four hours to cause freeze damage, said Meadows of Florida Citrus Mutual. “We haven’t had any sustained cold,” he said, and added on the positive side, the brief chilling sweetens the fruit.
A further positive, noted Meadows, is that consumers have regained a fondness for orange juice. Consumption took a downturn in recent years over a perception that the high sugar content of OJ was unhealthy. That perception has diminished during the pandemic, with consumers wanting the health benefits of OJ’s vitamin C and nutrients, according to Meadows.
“We have actually seen an increase in consumption of orange juice since the COVID outbreak,” he said. “I think people are seeing it as a way to help their immune systems.”
On the downside, said Meadows, some drop off in consumption has occurred at hotels and restaurants which have lost business during the pandemic.
“I think we’ve got people back to drinking orange juice,” said Hollingsworth.
Plant expansion
And this is happening, he said, as Peace River Citrus Products Inc. begins a $98 million expansion of its Bartow production plant. The 320,000 square-foot expansion follows a 10-year agreement with Coca-Cola North America to produce juice beverages for Minute Maid at the plant.
Peace River Citrus Products for the first time will package the juice it squeezes, Hollingsworth noted, and called the expansion a show of faith in the future of the region’s citrus industry. Peace River Citrus is one of four processors in the state, along with Tropicana, Florida Natural and Simply Orange.
The Bartow plant, built in 2002, became Peace River Citrus’ second plant after one in Arcadia.
Looking ahead, Hollingsworth said signs are that the new season won’t have the random blooms of the current season. Uniform blooms seem to be back, he said, giving hope the new fruit matures at the same time.
“I’m looking forward to next year. I think this will really help out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.