Punta Gorda public works employee Shane Kelly arranges ornaments on the city’s downtown Christmas Tree. The tree is damaged and needs to be either repaired or replaced, city officials say.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA — A six-page proposal outlines Punta Gorda City Council's quest for a new holiday tree after squirrels ate branches off the old one, creating thousands in damage.

Council members this Wednesday at 9 a.m. will review five animated commercial holiday trees — some with more energy efficient LED lights.


