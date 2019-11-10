The Civil Air Patrol’s four core values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence, and respect continue to be exemplified by the cadets of the Charlotte County Composite Squadron.
Four cadets earned distinguished promotions recently, two in September and two in October.
Cadets are young leaders who think seriously about their future. Their aspirations may include careers in aviation, space, emergency services, or even photography. This cadet program gives them an opportunity to develop their leadership skills and teambuilding capabilities, “test-fly” potential careers (like aviation), succeed in school, improve their fitness and character, learn decision making skills and hone their moral compass. While they push themselves to new limits, they will learn valuable skills, earn rewards and advance their rank within the organization while serving America.
The squadron also received a generous donation from the Punta Gorda Rotary Club to assist in purchasing uniforms for those cadets who may need a little help.
CAP is the Congressional Gold Medal winning auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating its 77th year of serving America. Tax-deductible donations may be sent to Charlotte Squadron, 28000 A-21 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982-2452.
For more information, contact 2nd Lt. Donna Jablonski, CAP Public Affairs Officer, FL-051 at djablonski@flwg.us. For more information, visit Gocivilairpatrol.com and fl051.flwg.us, or follow the local organization on Facebook.
