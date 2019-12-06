A 1929 Cord L29 at the the Gulf Coast Classic Car Auction through today at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda. Gates will open at 9 a.m., with 420 cars up for bid. Available cars range from the early classics, 1929 Cord L '29 Cabriolet and 1932 Chrysler CP-8 Convertible. There are convertibles from the 50's, 60's and 70's, muscle cars including Corvettes, Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles and Camaros as well as several rare and collectible cars. The event is open to the public with general admission $15, senior & military $10 and children under 12 are free. For more information: www.premierauctiongroup.com