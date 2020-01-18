VNmlk011820a

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at a press conference in 1964. Monday is a federal holiday in his honor.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF U.S. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

In observance of the holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., government offices and schools are closed Monday, Jan. 20. Some services will be affected by the holidays. Here’s what will be open or closed:

Charlotte County

Utilities: Closed. You can still pay your bill using a convenient electronic billing, which can be found at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links). You can also pay your bill by phone, 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on-call for utility emergencies, 941-764-4300.

Garbage: No change in service for Punta Gorda or Charlotte County customers. Both transfer stations are closed. The Zemel Road Landfill will be open.

Mid-County Regional Library: Open. All other Charlotte County libraries will be closed.

Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park: Open.

J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park: Closed.

South County Regional Park Pool and Recreation Center: Open.

The following recreation centers and pools will be closed: Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool and Recreation Center, Centennial Park Recreation Center, Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool and Recreation Center, Tringali Park Recreation Center and Harold Avenue Recreation Center.

Charlotte County Transit: Closed.

Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office: Closed. Visitors with questions can visit www.PureFlorida.com.

Sarasota County

All county administration offices: closed.

Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) routes: Running as normal. Administration offices are closed.

Recreation centers and the pistol and rifle range at Knight Trail Park: closed.

All Sarasota County libraries: closed.

Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road, the Chemical Collection Center at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, and Chemical Collection Center at 250 S. Jackson Road: closed.

Chemical Collection Center and Re-Uz-It Shop at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, along with the Citizen’s Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road: open.

Trash and recycling collection: No change.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.

North Port

North Port City Hall and all non-emergency services: Closed.

Trash and recycling collection: No change.

Englewood

Englewood Area Fire Control District Administrative offices: Closed.

Englewood Water District Administrative offices: Closed.

