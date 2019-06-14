AMVETS Post 312
AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port holds its meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. All veterans are welcome to join. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
Blue Star Mothers
Southwest Florida Chapter 4 of the Blue Star Mothers of America meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Sarasota American Red Cross building, 2001 Cantu Court, Sarasota. Light refreshments are served. Blue Star Mothers of America is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonsectarian and nonpolitical organization for mothers, grandmothers and stepmothers who have children serving in the armed forces. Associate members assist the chapter in supporting the mission of the Blue Star Mothers of America; any family member or friend may join. For more information or to join, visit www.floridablue starmoms.com or email swfbluestar mothers@gmail.com.
Charlotte County Parliamentarians Unit
The Charlotte County Parliamentarians Unit (CCPU) is a teaching unit that offers classes for anyone interested in Roberts Rules of Order and parliamentary procedure. Meetings are held the second Thursday of January, March, May, September, and November starting at 9:30 a.m. and are held at the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Hall, 23300 Harper Ave., Charlotte Harbor. Visitors are always welcome. Each meeting begins with a short business session followed by an informal class on some point of parliamentary procedure. For more information, call 941-637-5921 or go www.robertrules.org.
Charlotte County Woodcarvers/Sculptors
Meetings for the Charlotte County Woodcarvers/Sculptors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the art of woodcarving and wood sculpture, are held from 8 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. The public is invited to visit and see what the club is all about. For more information, call 941-875-9244.
Charlotte Harbor Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America
Charlotte Harbor Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America meet monthly for dinner at the Twin Isles Country Club the last Monday of each month from September through June. For more information visit our chapter web site at http://chcmoaa.org and email is chcmoaa@yahoo.com.
Coast Guard Auxiliary
The auxiliary is the volunteer arm of the U.S. Coast Guard, and is a member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The operational unit of the auxiliary is the “Flotilla,” where Coast Guard policies and programs are transformed into action. For more information, go to www.coastguardenglewood.com or attend monthly meetings held on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 1949 Englewood Road, (Rt. 776).
Computer Group
The Charlotte County Computer Group meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. The club will host programs or guest speakers each month with time allowed for computer questions. Members and guests are welcome. For more information, call 941-585-0356.
Disabled American Veterans
Meetings for the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 82 are at 4 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at its new monthly meeting place, The American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. All veterans are urged to attend. For more information, call 941-629-2833.
Englewood Area Macintosh User Group (MAC)
Meetings are held at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. All levels of users are welcome.
Floridians
The Floridians is a civic-minded social organization meeting monthly, September through May, at 9:30 a.m. for coffee with meeting following at 10 a.m., on the third Tuesday of the month at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The club also raises money to donate to local charities. For more information, call 941-255-6995.
Greater Charlotte Harbor Sierra Club
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Meetings include coffee, outdoor prizes, environmental speakers and more. For more information, call 941-626-4919.
Italian Heritage Social Club
The Italian heritage social club is a fast growing club with 80 members of all ages. you don’t have to be Italian to join. pasta dinner plus karaoke and a dinner dance is once a month. A yearly talent show is also held. Yearly dues are $35 per member or $65 per couple. September membership drive dues are reduced to $25 per person. For more information, call 941-235-3303.
Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda
Meetings are held from 11: 45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at Laishley Crab House, 150 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Local projects include Socks for Kids, sponsorship of East Elementary, road cleanup, K-Kids, Builder’s Club, Key Club and Circle K. For more information, call 941-769-1270.
League of Women Voters Charlotte County
The League of Women Voters Charlotte County is a non-partisan political group encouraging informed, active participation in government. Membership is open to residents of all ages, regardless of gender. The Charlotte County (Florida) chapter is one of 800 affiliates of the national Leagues. Like them on Facebook at League of Women Voters of Charlotte County and visit their website at http://www.lwvccfl.org. For more information, email president Julie McGillivray at juliekmac@ymail.com.
Military Women Across the Nation (MWAN)
MWAN is a national organization dedicated to keeping all military women, past and present, informed of current events associated with their military service while staying connected with other women veterans to preserve our common history. Membership is open to all women veterans who have served honorably or are currently serving in all branches of the military. Meetings are held at 11 a.m. every third Wednesday of the month at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 S. Sumter Blvd., North Port, at 11 a.m. Lunch may be ordered off the menu. For more information, call 941-429-8952.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)
A family support group is held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Two problems one person support group is held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Friday at Charlotte Behavioral Health, Building A, Room 1, 1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call Joseph P. Zyjewski, program coordinator, at 239-337-9024.
NYC Transit Retirees
Meetings for the New York City Transit retirees of Florida Chapter 11 are held at 1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month at Olympia Restaurant, 3245 S. Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. All retirees from the Mabstoa, Queens and Surface lines are invited. For more information, contact Armando R. Loney at 941-623-8672 or Jose Grant at 941-624-6812.
The Patriot Riders of America Inc.
The Patriot Riders of America Inc., Chapter One meet at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday at the American Legion Hall, Post 110 at 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. All parties interested in helping Veterans that have fallen on hard times are invited to attend. For more information contact 757-206-7871.
Peace River Doll Club
The Peace River Doll club was created 21 years ago to provide education, service, conservation, collecting and appreciation of dolls. Every society, from the most primitive to the most civilized has dolls and doll makers. They are created to teach and foster human nurturing. The club is a member of the National Club “UFDC” (United Federation of Doll Clubs) and meet at 12:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. All who have an interest in dolls are invited to attend. For more information, call 941-575-7789 or 941-244-2204.
Peace River Riders Bicycle Club
Scheduled club rides are: 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays from Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, A group 18-21 mph for 30-35 miles, Tweeners 16-19 mph same distance, B group 14-16 mph same distance. Helmets required; 8 a.m. Thursdays, Tweeners Ride leaves from Gilchrist Park 16-19 mph, 30 miles; 7:30 a.m. Fridays from boat ramp at Laishley Marina, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, 19-21 mph, 35-40 miles; 8:30 a.m. Saturdays from the Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St. No. 1116, Punta Gorda, three speed groups from 12 mph to 21+ for 30 miles; 7 a.m. Sundays from Gilchrist Park, 18-19 mph for 30 miles. Helmets required. The public is invited to join. For more information, visit www.peace riverridersbicycle club.com.
Peace River Wood Turners
Peace River Wood Turners meet at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Room 34, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-505-1016 or 219-928-3509.
Port Charlotte Garden Club
Meetings are held monthly between September and May (except December) at 9:30 a.m. on the second Thursday, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. The public is warmly welcomed and all attendees are encouraged to sign in. For more information, contact Connie Ferris, 941-661-2098.
Punta Gorda Lions Club
Meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m. at the FOE Eagles, 23111 Harborview corner of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Dinner reservations are required by calling 941-637-9979 or email Bill Ringelstein at biljeanr@embarqmail.com. The Punta Gorda Lions are major providers of eye exams, eye glasses, eye surgeries, hearing aids and hearing aids in the Charlotte County area. Also, we provide county wide preschool screenings of vision and hearing through the Early Learning Coalition.
Punta Gorda Masonic Lodge F&AM 115
Chartered, Jan. 21 1890, serving the community for more than 125 years. Free and Accepted Masons stated communications are held the first and third Thursday at 7:30 p.m., dinner served at 6:30 p.m., at 2539 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. All Master Masons are welcome. For more information, email puntagorda115@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Charlotte Harbor
Meetings are held at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call Mark Payne at 941-743-5365.
Rotary Club of MurdockMeetings are held from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. every Thursday at Perkins on 41 (1700 Tamiami Trail). Breakfast is available. Visiting Rotarians and snowbird Rotarians are welcome as well as anyone who might be interested in joining Rotary. Some local projects include the building of the adaptive playground at Charlotte Harbor School, yearly Halloween parties for disabled children at Peace River Elementary, distribution of dictionaries to all third graders in five schools in Port Charlotte (other schools are handled by other Rotary Clubs), and scholarships for high school students. For more information, call Walt Powers at 941-624-2353.
Rotary Club of Punta GordaMeetings are held at noon on Thursdays at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The Rotary Club of Punta Gorda promotes good fellowship and puts service to the community and to the world above self. It sponsors the Taste of Punta Gorda, works with several local charitable organizations, and funds international humanitarian projects in Africa and Latin America. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 219-742-3287, or visit http://www.puntagordarotary.com.
Royal Order of Ponce de Leon ConquistadorsThe Conquistadors honor Ponce de Leon’s discovery of Florida, celebrate his landing in Charlotte Harbor, and promotes the Spanish heritage of Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. It is a non-profit organization of local businessmen, professionals, community leaders and retirees. Membership is open to men wishing to promote the organization’s history and community endeavors. Meetings are held year-round at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month, at the Charlotte Park Community Center in Punta Gorda. The ROPC sponsors college scholarships at Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay high schools, sponsors community events like the Conquistadors Cup Regatta, and participates in full costume, with its ship, the Palencia, in local parades. For more information, call Larry Sexton at 941-505-4686, or Lindsay Harrington at 941-380-4277.
Sons of Italy
The Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy St., Port Charlotte, is a nonprofit Fraternal Organization, which donates quarterly to Autism, Alzheimer’s, Cooley’s Anemia, Cancer, Salvation Army & Homeless Coalition, here in Charlotte County and also creates scholarships for students from the community. A full dinner is served at 6 p.m. every Thursday followed by karaoke and dancing for $9. “You don’t have to be Italian, to be a member.” For more information, call 941-764-9003 or 941-875-7314.
SWFL Retired Law Enforcement Association
Meetings are held every first Wednesday of each month meets at 6: 30 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Police R.E. Lister Memorial Lodge 66, 23300 Harper Ave., Port Charlotte. Dinner is served to all members. The association welcomes all new members. For more information, call 941-235-8493.
Sunrise Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte
Meetings are held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St. Breakfast is served. Some of the local projects include: Shoes for Kids, Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets to local schools and agencies, reading program at Neil Armstrong Elementary, Florida Foundation Scholarship Fund Sponsor and many more. For more information, call 941-637-5611.
US Paratroopers
The U.S. Paratroopers group meets the third Wednesday of each month at American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. All military jump-qualified individuals are invited to join.
Venetian Harmony Chorus
Venetian Harmony Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines a women’s barbershop singing organization, is looking for new members from the area. Rehearsals are held every Monday night from 6:30 p.m. — 9 p.m. (except on the second Monday of the month) at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. For more information, call 941-4801480 or visit website www.venetianharmony.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America
Gulf Coast Chapter 1037, Vietnam Veterans of America meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. All Vietnam veterans and supporters are welcome to attend. For more information, call 941-276-1842 or email drbruland@comcast.net.
Visually Impaired Peer Group
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 8305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Membership is $12 a year. Friends of visually impaired persons who may not be able to read are asked to share this information. For more information, call Gwen Aubrey, at 941- 235-3509.
Writers Help Writers
Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. In Punta Gorda.
Everyone, in turn, reads a few pages of their current work and receives helpful and encouraging feedback from those present. This is a small group normally around 10 authors so we have time to help each other improve our work. The group is sponsored by the Charlotte Arts and thanks to the generosity of the public library there is no charge to attend and one does not have to belong to any particular group. So if you’re writing a book poetry or anything else you are welcome to join in. For more information, contact Paul Holmes at pgholmes@comcast.net.
Zonta Club
The Zonta Club of Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte works diligently to advocate for empowerment of women and girls. The club is an affiliate of Zonta International which is a global network of professionals committed to equal rights and a life free of violence for all women and girls. Local projects include support to CARE, Girls on the Run, Healthy Start Coalition, and the Human Trafficking Awareness Partnerships. Monthly dinner meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month at the Laishley Crab House in Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-380-0877 or email judiw5@comcast.net.
