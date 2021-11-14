Darrell Roach, left, stands with Lemon Bay High School principal Bob Bedford and fellow coach Mike Maier in this 2019. Roach and Maier were honored recently when told their names will be on the new tennis complex.
Lemon Bay High School tennis coach and retired teacher Darrell Coach accepts the Charles Lee Swift Lifetime Achievement award on Tuesday, while Swift looks on.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Lemon Bay girls golf coach Darrell Roach enters his 25th and final season as a golf coach at Lemon Bay in this 2018 file photo.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Darrell Roach teaches kids the rules of how to hit out of the sand trap in this 2018 file photo.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN
From left, CCPS superintendent Steve Dionisio, board member Bob Segur, Charles Lee Swift, award recipient Darrell Roach, and board members Cara Reynolds, Wendy Atkinson, Kim Amontree and Ian Vincent.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Last year Lemon Bay High School dedicated its eight new tennis courts and named them after Darrell Roach, left, and Mike Maier who helped to build the school's teams.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
The Charlotte County School Board on Tuesday recognized Darrell Roach as the 2021 recipient of the Charles Lee Swift Lifetime Achievement award.
He was presented the award by its namesake, Charles Lee Swift, the district's longest-serving School Board member.
School liaison and spokesperson Mike Riley called Roach "a pioneer of TV production at Lemon Bay High School."
Roach wore many hats over the years, including launching the high school's TV production program after teaching science at the school for the first 15 years of his career.
"It started with one class; we had an auxiliary closet in the media center which was our studio," Roach said.
From there, the program expanded to "six classes and a full studio and sound stage," he added.
A number of his students went on to find success in the field of TV production, including his and wife Kathryn's daughter, Jessica, a LBHS graduate who received a degree in film and TV production in 2005 from the University of Miami.
She is currently a video editor in Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband, Brian, and the Roaches' grandson, Miles.
According to his bio provided by Lemon Bay High School, Roach was born in Washington, D.C. in 1954, and was the youngest of four boys. His family moved to Miami when he was a year old.
Roach went to the University of Miami where he received his bachelor's degree in education. He married Kathryn in his senior year of college and remained in Miami through 1980, when he and Kathryn moved to Englewood.
In 1980 he began teaching science at the high school. Jessica was born in 1983.
Roach earned his master's degree in science education from Nova Southeastern University in 1985, and over the 39 years he taught, he also coached football, cross-country, golf for 25 years, and tennis for over 30 years, he said.
Roach retired in 2019 as a teacher, but he continues to coach tennis. He said when he asked the athletic director whether he was tired of having a 67-year-old coach, the director said, "You are going to coach as long as you want to."
Roach's recognition came during the School Board's reorganization meeting in which board members unanimously voted for Ian Vincent to serve as board chairman and Kim Amontree to be vice chairman.
