The coldest air since Jan. 18, 2018 is about to move into our area.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s for most of the region by Wednesday morning. Additionally, when you factor in the breezy conditions, wind chills will drop into the 20s and 30s making it feel even colder. Highs will only warm into the 60s into the afternoon, according to WINK News meteorologists.
The increased wind and dry air will make frost formation unlikely, though.
And if you’re not a fan of cold weather, it won’t last long as highs rebound back into the upper 70s by the end of the week with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Watches and warnings this morning
• Freeze Watch for DeSoto County through Wednesday at 9 a.m.
• Wind Chill Advisory for DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Highlands, Glades, and Hendry counties through Wednesday 9 a.m.
Shelters opened Tuesday
In anticipation of near-freezing temperatures forecast for Tuesday night, cold shelters opened in the region.
There was one at the Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., in Port Charlotte, where anyone seeking refuge from the cold was welcome.
The shelter was open from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. today. The American Red Cross will provide cots and blankets.
