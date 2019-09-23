Don Gasgarth’s Charlotte County Ford will host the Business Card Exchange from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Bring plenty of business cards and a small gift to gain some additional name-face recognition.
One of the former Business of the Year Award winners just came in with her scoring sheet for this year’s nominees and said how awesome all the applications were. She said one was great and then the next was even better. This speaks volumes for our business community. Please join us on Oct. 4 for our 94th Annual Meeting Luncheon and help us recognize our awesome members and thank everyone who has made this year a success.
We will be partnering with Google and the CDBIA for a “Reach Customers Online with Google” presentation on Oct. 7 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the CDBIA building. This is just $10 and will include lunch. Please pre-pay online or by calling the office at 627-2222.
The Leadership Charlotte class of 2020 was introduced Thursday at a reception in their honor, hosted by the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Class members are: Beverly Back, Nix & Associates Real Estate; Craig Badinger, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra; Karin Barbito, Pregnancy Solutions; Rosa Benghtt, Granny Nannies Home Health Agency; Bryon Catlin Jr., Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office; Tara Fabiano, Farr Law Firm; Chris Fankhauser, Helping Hands SWFL; Reppard Gordon, Caldwell Trust Company; Tamsen Hays, Wotitzky, Wotitzky, Ross, McKinley & Young, PA; Cody Henthorn, Tidewell Hospice; Suzanne Herron, Charlotte Community Foundation; Kenna Hubai, Charlotte County Economic Development Office; Claire Jubb, Charlotte County Community Development Department; Garrett Kizer, Charlotte Harbor Construction Inc.; Thomas Klein, Coastal Express Car Wash; Denise MacKenzie, Fawcett Memorial Hospital; Mike McLellan, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce; Mike Mitchell, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School; Jay Montero, Radiology Regional Centers; Michael Presley, Presley Beane Financial Services; Adriana Quinones, Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens; Melissa Reichert, City of Punta Gorda; Laura Rich, Bank OZK; Gaither Stephens, Gulf Coast Partnership; Brittney Williamson, Weiler Engineering Corporation; Terry Wright, Integra Estate & Life Care Services. Jennifer Beane, Presley Beane Financial Services, will chair the class and Nicholas Worden, Centennial Bank, is the vice chair. Congratulations one and all!
So, we’re doing a weekend of Hometown Community Christmas starting on Dec. 13 with the Christmas Marketplace and Tree Lighting. The Marketplace will feature food trucks, craft vendors and more from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Administration Building. Caroling will be held closer to the official Tree Lighting that will take place at dusk. Sponsorships are available with lots of recognition for your business. On Saturday the celebration continues with our 41st annual Christmas parade, appropriately themed It’s a Hometown Community Christmas. Dazzle the crowd in downtown Punta Gorda with your very best float, decorated car, performing or marching unit on Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon. Invite family and friends to come visit that weekend and enjoy the festivities and all that our community has to offer.
