Good day to all! Did you know one of Punta Gorda’s early postmasters was a well-known Florida politician, minister and civil rights advocate? Robert Meacham was born in 1835; his mother a slave and his father Banks, a white physician, planter, and politician in north Florida’s Gadsden County. Robert was readily acknowledged by his father, who taught him to read and write, and then sent him to school in Quincy. However, parents of white students threatened to boycott the school, so he couldn’t continue. When asked later in life about his status before emancipation, it’s reported he indicated that was a difficult question since his father was also his master, but always told him he was free.
After the Civil War, Meacham became active in the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church, was ordained in 1866 and served as Tallahassee’s first A.M.E. minister. He was soon transferred to Monticello, in nearby Jefferson County, where he built an A.M.E. church and “freedmen’s” school. The Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen, and Abandoned Lands (Freedmen’s Bureau) was a federal agency that provided assistance to former slaves and impoverished whites during Reconstruction in the Southern States and District of Columbia.
While in Monticello, Meacham also became active in the Republican Party, serving in Florida’s 1868 Constitutional Convention. Following in his father’s footsteps, who had perished during the Civil War, he was elected to the Florida senate later that year. Leaving the senate in 1879, after the end of Reconstruction, he failed in an attempt at congress.
Robert Meacham first came to Punta Gorda in early 1888 having been sent to help Dan Smith formally organize the town’s first African-American church. Later in the year he was transferred to Fort Myers for a similar purpose. He obviously impressed some influential citizens during his short stay since just a couple years later, in January 1890, he was named Punta Gorda’s postmaster by President Benjamin Harrison.
At first, many local citizens were displeased with his appointment to such an important patronage job and boycotted the post office, preferring to place letters with a postal agent aboard the train’s mail car, parked at the depot for several hours each day. At that time, the train depot was located on King Street (U.S. 41 north) near where Dean’s South of the Border is today.
In fact, the Florida Times Union, Jacksonville’s newspaper, in a February edition, reported townsfolk held an “indignation meeting” concerning the appointment and in June stated it was a “studied insult.” However, only the postmaster could sell stamps. That fact and Meacham’s fine stewardship of the office soon reversed negative sentiment.
He left the area in early 1892 and returned to preaching. While in Tampa during February 1896, defending himself against default of bond charges filed against him and three other Punta Gorda postmasters by the Democratic United States attorney, Meacham survived an attempt on his life. After recovering, he decided to remain in Tampa, opening a shoe store in Ybor City, where he died in February 1902. The local paper stated his death was regretted both in Tampa and Punta Gorda. Visit Charlotte county History Collections on-line to view photographs of Robert Meacham.
You all get a real treat next month as, thanks to Gussie Baker and Gordon Bower, my columns will be weekly and consist of Gussie’s first hand recollections of the Army Air Corps’ presence in Punta Gorda during World War II.
The Society’s annual Florida Frontier Days Festival is coming up Feb. 28-29 at the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St., 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday. Get it on your calendar and hope to see you there!
“Did You Know” appears courtesy of the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. Fore more information visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/, or call (941) 613-3228.
