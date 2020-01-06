It’s time to revisit the epoque of ABBA!
This coming Sunday, Jan. 12 we bring you a retro 70’s night on the great lawn of the Tiki at the Fourpoints as we present the greatest ABBA tribute band – Dancing Dream for a live concert featuring the great music of ABBA. (Sorry it’s a Sunday, but this depends on band availability).
At 5:15 p.m., we start with a 70’s/80’s disco before Dancing Dream take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, however do you want the true VIP experience? Limited seats will be offered, close to the stage and dance floor, at tables, will water service so you can enjoy the fun, dress up and have your food and beverage brought directly to you!
All for only $25. To reserve a VIP seat, either visit the Chamber Store at www.puntagordachamber.com or call us during office hours at 941-639-3720.
If “you still hear the drums” and think “the winner takes it all”, this show is for you! “Does your mother know” that “I have a dream” and that “Fernando” has promised his “Mamma Mia” that he’ll “Gimme Gimme Gimme” “Money, Money Money” once the “Dancing Queen” has “Taken a Chance on me”!
To help our visitors get better acquainted in what we have to offer in our city, as well as to encourage our residents to get to know their city better, the PG Chamber has two programs starting this month to showcase what’s here and on offer. Starting back every Friday from January 24th 2020 through May 8 2020, we’ll be operating the Discover Punta Gorda Trolley Tours leaving at 3 p.m., for the boat/trolley combo and 4.30 p.m., for the trolley only portion of our tour, hosted in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet and the Green Hibiscus Transportation Company.
Take a leisurely trip on the waters of Charlotte Harbor for 1.5 hours and return to shore to be met by the Olde Time Trolley that will take you on an expertly narrated one hour tour of the main attractions of our city. Tickets are $50/$30 depending on which option you take. Call us on 941-639-3720 to make your reservations.
Only 27 people can be accommodated per trip and they do fill up early, so don’t delay in getting your family and friends together. Also, every Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m.-11.30 a.m., starting Jan. 14 until April 7, why not join one of our mural walking tours, conducted in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
Take a leisurely stroll to visit some of the main murals in our city, learning about the local history depicted in each mural and finding objects hidden in some of them. Tickets for these walking tours are only $15 and must be reserved in advance to avoid disappointment. The tours start and terminate at the Punta Gorda Chamber offices located at 252 W Marion Avenue Punta Gorda. Tickets can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720.
Jan. 11, we shall be returning to Comfort Storage, 3811 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, for our January Citywide Garage Sale. Spaces are now available for $15 (one parking spaces allocated per person – one for goods, one for car). Additional space available also. Pre-registration for this market (8 a.m.-noon) is required by calling 941-639-3720.
Networking this coming week: Tomorrow January 8th, at 7:15 a.m., we convene in the fourth floor conference room of Bayfront Health Punta Gorda for our first Business Over Breakfast of the new year. Attendance is free, but an RSVP to 941-639-3720 by the end of play today would be appreciated.
New potential members are always moist welcome to attend and try us out! Thursday evening, Jan. 9, we visit Labor Solutions located at 2726 Tamiami Trail, Unit A, Port Charlotte as we conduct their Ribbon Cutting. Attendance for this event is open to all but as always an RSVP is appreciated to the Chamber Office number. On Thursday Jan. 16 from 5.30-7:30pm, if you are not planning to attend Wine Walk, there is a multi-Chamber networking gathering at the Charlotte Sports Park by the Tampa Bay Rays. Light refreshments will be served. Again, a call to 941-639-3720 will secure your seat at the table!
Mindi Abair along with superstars Eric Darius and Matt Marschak will be our line-up for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival. A line-up of jazz talent like this is hard to beat. There’ll be energy, passion and love that afternoon – February 22nd 1-6 p.m., in Laishley Park. To secure your seats, visit the shopping cart of www.punta gordachamber.com or simply call us on 941-639-3720. Get your tickets now before they sell out.
VIP and Premium are well on their way to being gone by the time the tickets are released at the beginning of December. What an ideal Holiday gift for a jazz and/or wine lover! While you are checking out the Wine & Jazz Festival, why not take advantage of the opportunity to pre-purchase for Mindi Abair’s 3rd Annual Wine and Music Festival, taking place in November 2020. Tickets are on sale now in the online shopping cart.
Please also mark January 13-30, 2020 for the 2020 Plein Air Arts Festival in Punta Gorda. The Visual Arts Center, the Punta Gorda Mural Society and ourselves have gotten together to promote a two-week program made up of multiple parts. One of the highlights for us will be the January Wine Walk on January 16th, when at least ten artists will be hanging round the downtown area, painting what they see as part of the fun that evening.
Grab your $10 wristband from the PG Chamber and enjoy the evening’s festivities, stores, restaurants and artists. The Festival will terminate on January 30th at 6pm with a mural rendering auction and reception at the Visual Arts Center, where you can bid “literally” on pieces of Punta Gorda history. Tickets are $20 and available at www.visualart center.org
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@punta gorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@punta gorda-chamber.com
