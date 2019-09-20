As our 2019-20 semester begins, we are proud to announce that we had nineteen GED graduates last school year! Our program is up and running at our two locations: Town Center Mall and Baker Center. The Town Center Mall in Port Charlotte is open Monday through Friday.
Classes on Monday are from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday classes are 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday classes are 9 a.m. to noon. The Baker Center in Punta Gorda offers classes Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. The ACC offers tuition scholarships to those who qualify, otherwise, tuition is $45 per semester.
In addition to our open lab schedule, the ACC offers Computer Skills Classes which are free of charge with your semester tuition. Our Transition Counselor is available to help you investigate employment and educational opportunities.
Our ESOL classes are also offered day and evening. The Town Center Mall in Port Charlotte holds classes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m., to 12:30 p.m. Classes at Charlotte Technical College are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., noon to 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., depending on your level of understanding English.
ESOL will be registering new students on Oct. 7, Oct. 8, and Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Charlotte Technical College, room 338. No appointment is necessary, just be sure to bring your photo ID.
We have many success stories including single parents who work and go to school, for more information please call us at 941-255-7555.
We will be happy to assist you in meeting your goals.
Dr. Reneé T. Burwell is the ACC lead instructor and can be reached at Renee.Burwell@your charlotteschools.net
