Kim Devine wasn't sure where to turn for help.
Her daughter, in Colorado, was losing control. Her drinking was defining her life.
Devine was telling her story to a group of ARCHway Institute supporters in a video I was sent recently. A former vice mayor of Punta Gorda, Devine is a testimony to the fact that substance abuse can become a demon for any family. Race, gender, economic success — drugs and alcohol know no boundaries when it comes to inflicting their devastation on lives.
Someone told Devine about ARCHway.
Dan and Jan Stuckey, of Punta Gorda, began their nonprofit program to help addicts with recovery seven years ago. The effort was born out of their own problems with their son John.
Dan had retired early from Energizer. He and Jan wanted to live out their dream retirement in Punta Gorda. But their lives were tormented by their son John's addiction to oxycotin.
In an earlier column, they shared with me the fact they had all but given up. After spending nearly $150,000 in drug treatment programs that failed, they believed there was nothing else they could do for their son.
"We began talking about where to bury John," they said.
But, miracle of miracles occurred. John said he wanted one last chance. He agreed to an injection of Vivitrol, a drug that blocks the effects of opioids. In one day, his life completely changed.
Dan and Jan celebrated John's recovery by forming the ARCHway Institute. The main purpose is to raise money for "scholarships or grants" to give recovering addicts to help with their turnaround.
"A typical scholarship is $500," Dan said. "It's used for things like a first month's rent at a sober house after (an addict) leaves a drug recovery program. They need some help to get them on their feet. We don't want them to come out and then have to go back on the street."
What started out as a small, word-of-mouth program has blossomed into a key component in the fight against addictions.
In just seven years, ARCHway has gone from a $130,000 a year business to over $250,000 in donations and from about 1,700 followers to more than 3,500 who get a newsletter.
"We gave out close to 100 grants this year to help people in 53 facilities nationwide," Dan said.
Much of their work is done in Charlotte and Lee counties. Here, the Stuckeys work closely with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Unfortunately, they have to go to Lee County to find sober houses that will take recovering addicts.
"I'm not sure why, unless it's the not-in-my-backyard crowd, but we have no sober houses in Charlotte County," Dan said.
ARCHway has a couple of big fundraisers each year. A night at Visani's on Jan. 9 sold out in 24 hours — perhaps a sign that people have embraced the success ARCHway has achieved.
Another campaign to raise matching funds for $20,000 exceeded Dan's goal with more than $31,000 already in the bank.
Next will be a tennis and golf fundraiser at Twin Isles Country Club in Punta Gorda, March 20-21. To get more information or to get involved call 314-452-4928 or go to their website, archwayinstitute.org.
And, by the way, seven years later John Stuckey is still sober and still working with ARCHway Institute but just took a full-time job with, get this, a pharmaceutical company in Missouri to work in communities looking for gaps in drug treatment programs.
Amazing how lives can be turned around.
