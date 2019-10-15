It must be nice to have a plant variety named after you. Frank Meyer, with the United States Department of Agriculture, brought the lemon/orange cross eventually known as the “Meyer” lemon from China in 1908 and the rest is history.
This very popular lemon substitute is still popular in spite of the shadow of citrus greening for backyard citrus growers. I have one that has citrus greening, but is still usefully productive and ornamental with extra care and attention. If you were to grow a lemon in your backyard, the Meyer’s lemon is the one I would recommend.
When you buy a “Meyer” lemon, you are technically getting an “Improved Meyer Lemon,” a standard cultivar which appeared in the 1970s noted for resistance to a certain virus. This citrus understandably looks a bit like a large orange with some lemon characteristics. It is juicy, but less acid than a real lemon. The Meyer lemon is also much hardier than the other lemon cultivars and can take cold down into the twenties.
The ‘Meyer’ lemon fruit is orange-yellow in color and may sometimes look like an orange with an oval to oblong shape. The large purple-budded fragrant flowers are self-pollinating on this relatively short and wide tree getting no larger than ten feet tall. Mine is barely five and one-half feet tall after ten years of growth. This small stature also adapts well to container culture on a patio.
“Meyer” lemons do best in full sun in well-drained soil. Citrus do not like “wet feet,” so make sure that the site is high and dry. Water to establish your “Meyer” lemon and then as needed. Do not apply fertilizer until you see new growth. Any granular fertilizer labeled as “Citrus Special” will work. Apply as per label directions for establishment. Once your citrus is well-established, generally after the third year, fertilize three times per year as per label instructions — on or about March, May and then in October. Use a citrus foliar nutrient spray during the summer as per label directions. This material has no Nitrogen or Phosphorus, but does contain essential micronutrients which will greatly benefit the tree. Keep in mind that this material will stain concrete and stone work, so apply with caution.
Pests to look out for include the citrus leafminer, aphids, and the citrus psyllid (the carrier of citrus greening). Use a horticultural oil as per label directions on new flushes of growth to protect the Meyer lemon from these insect pests. Keep in mind that this material can burn leaves in the heat of the day, so do it in the late afternoon.
The ‘Meyer’ lemon is as ornamental as it is edible with colorful fruit and foliage. Low maintenance hedges have been made using this lemon which makes it a dual purpose woody plant. While the juice is useful for lemonade, salad dressings and over fish, remember that is not as acidic as true lemons produce. I have some fruit now that are full of juice, but still green. This makes a great lime substitute as well.
If you want a lemon in your backyard, the “Meyer” is your best selection.
Just to let our readers know, we are moving to our new office at the North Charlotte Regional Park at 1120 O’Donnell Road, Port Charlotte FL 33953, Oct. 21- 23, so please forgive us for any inconvenience during this transition. Our phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same. Our Eastport Environmental Demonstration Garden will continue to be open to the public outside the gate at 25550 Harbor View Road.
You can continue to call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer through the first of the new year. Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area.
Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/media/sfylifasufledu/charlotte/docs/pdf/Plant-Clinics-Schedule1.pdf.
I thank you for your continued support of Extension during this transitional time which we hope will be as seamless as possible.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
