Mindi Abair along with superstars Eric Darius and Matt Marschak will be our line-up for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival, which is now just a few short days away. A line-up of jazz talent like this is hard to beat. It’s hard to believe that this event is now in its 15th year, with a track record of bringing incredible talent to our community that includes Dave Koz, The Rippingtons, David Benoit, Gerald Albright, Rick Braun and many more.
The event started back in 2005 as a way to show the region that Punta Gorda was getting back on its feet after Hurricane Charley. Now the event is an annual staple of 100’s who travel to Punta Gorda solely to enjoy the music, location, weather and the wine – let’s not forget the wine! Over 60% of all attendees are coming from outside of the State of Florida to attend and we continue to welcome them with open arms. This year, the event takes place on Feb. 22 (12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.) in Laishley Park.
To secure your seats, visit the shopping cart of www.puntagordachamber.com" target="_blank">www.puntagordachamber.com" target="_blank">www.puntagordachamber.com or simply call us on 941-639-3720. Get your tickets now before they sell out. VIP and Premium are well on their way to being gone. While you are checking out the Wine & Jazz Festival, why not take advantage of the opportunity to pre-purchase for Mindi Abair’s 3rd Annual Wine and Music Festival, taking place in November 2020. Tickets for that event are also on sale now in the online shopping cart. The November event gives us a double opportunity to showcase our city – in a month when there is still opportunity to get hotel rooms and restaurant reservations!
To help our visitors get better acquainted in what we have to offer in our city, as well as to encourage our residents to get to know their city better, the PG Chamber has two programs to showcase what’s here and on offer. Every Friday through May 8, we’ll be operating the Discover Punta Gorda Trolley Tours leaving at 3 p.m., for the boat/trolley combo and 4:30 p.m. for the trolley only portion of our tour, hosted in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet and the Green Hibiscus Transportation Company.
Take a leisurely trip on the waters of Charlotte Harbor for 1.5 hours and return to shore to be met by the Olde Time Trolley that will take you on an expertly narrated one-hour tour of the main attractions of our city.
Tickets are $50/$30 depending on which option you take. Call us on 941-639-3720 to make your reservations. Only 27 people can be accommodated per trip and they do fill up early, so don’t delay in getting your family and friends together. Also, every Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., until April 7, why not join one of our mural walking tours, conducted in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
Take a leisurely stroll to visit some of the main murals in our city, learning about the local history depicted in each mural and finding objects hidden in some of them. Tickets for these walking tours are only $15 and must be reserved in advance to avoid disappointment. The tours start and terminate at the Punta Gorda Chamber offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Tickets can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720.
Networking this coming week: Tomorrow morning, bright and early (7:15 a.m.) we gather at the Village Fish Market restaurant in Fishermen’s Village for our February Business Over Breakfast (BOB for short!). The breakfast will be hosted by Expedia CruiseShip Centers of Punta Gorda so we are very excited to hear what they have on hand to tell us about. Attendance is free to members and potential new members, though we do ask you to RSVP to 941-639-3720 so we can cater accordingly. Then tomorrow evening we are delighted to conduct the Ribbon Cutting ceremonies for Dr. Dakouny’s Phoenician Spa located at 3400 Tamiami Trail, Suite 103, Port Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. All are invited to see what’s on offer.
Next Tuesday, Feb. 18, we visit the Peace River Botanical Gardens for our February Business After Hours, starting at 5:30 p.m. Sadly, the founder and visionary for the gardens, Roger Tetrault, suddenly passed away recently and his funeral services are planned for Monday 17th at the gardens also. I had the distinct pleasure of working with Roger on both the gardens’ Board of Directors and more latterly on his Foundation Board. Roger was a character, full of stories and anecdotes to make any situation a funny one. His passion and love for the gardens, along with his adoring wife Linda, was infectious. Our deepest condolences go out to Linda and his entire family during this very sad time. His dream will live on with the gardens.
March 4 is the Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival at the Event Center Punta Gorda. This is always a sellout event and while we still have tickets, swing by 252 W Marion Avenue and grab your seat for one of the season’s top festivals.
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@punta gorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@punta gorda-chamber.com
