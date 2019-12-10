Good Day to all! Hope you’re ready for the holidays! Did you know artesian wells were an important part of Punta Gorda’s early history? In fact, one still flows in town today, accessible to everyone.
Artesian wells are sources of water from an aquifer that is confined under pressure between impermeable layers of rock or clay. If the pressure is high enough, water will flow freely to the surface. Local artesian water typically contains hydrogen sulfide and although safe to drink, emits a rotten egg smell.
When Trabue (Punta Gorda) was first settled and for years afterward, most water for drinking and household use came from cisterns that captured rain water. A few historic homes still have one.
In addition to being an unreliable water source, since they often ran low during the relatively dry winter months, cisterns had other drawbacks. Unless cleaned periodically, sediment accumulated on the bottom as a layer of mud and they were usually full of “wiggletails” (mosquito larvae), roaches, and an occasional dead rat, cat, possum, or raccoon. Consequently, there were early pushes for public wells to provide better and more reliable sources of water.
It’s believed the town’s first artesian well was driven in 1886 at the end of the railroad’s 4,200 foot Long Dock, which was located near today’s Jamaica Way and Marion Avenue intersection. The well provided fresh water to replenish Florida Southern Railway locomotive and Morgan Line steamship boilers. The ice plants also drove their own wells, at Consolidated’s huge plant on Berry Street and at the ice plant on King Street (U. S. 41 north). However, there was no city well providing water to the town’s business district or growing populace.
In 1905, city officials, after much prodding, drilled a flowing artesian well in the middle of Marion Avenue’s intersection with Cross Street (U. S. 41 south). An open concrete tank was built for water retention and a bubbling spigot installed. An artesian well, perhaps the same one, also supplied a concrete watering trough at the corner of Marion and Taylor Street.
The Cross Street tank was moved in 1914 when Marion Avenue was paved for the first time and replaced with a wooden trough on the street’s right-of-way several yards north of its original location. Around 1936, the trough was demolished and the well capped.
The Taylor Street trough though was not affected by the same Marion Avenue paving project. However, in 1919, when Taylor Street was widened, the trough was removed and a bubbling spigot installed near the sidewalk.
The water source was threatened in 1928 when Barron Collier renovated the Hotel Punta Gorda. He approached city officials about widening Marion Avenue, offering to pay for the project in addition to adding iron street lamps. The well’s bubbling spigot though, had to go, creating uproar from the citizenry. Although there was a municipal water system at the time, it was not very good and the water was salty, so the well was still a source of good drinking water for many folks. Consequently, a young police officer, Ira Atkinson, was authorized to solicit funds for construction of a decorative fountain. The $100 cost was easily raised and a new fountain constructed of glazed tiles with steps, so youngsters could get a drink, and a standard spigot.
Punta Gorda’s historic water source was threatened again in 1971 when another Taylor Street widening project began. Concerned citizens, led again by now retired deputy sheriff Ira Atkinson, persevered and the fountain was saved with minor modifications. In the late 1980’s a fruitless effort, hopefully the last, was undertaken to locate the well and cap it, since the water’s radium level exceeds water standards.
Stop by and give the water a taste. You’ll likely find the posted warning interesting and the smell disagreeable, but let it stand in a container for a few hours and you’ll be surprised. Of course, I grew up on “sulphur water” in Charlotte Harbor and thought the chlorinated city water at my grandparents’ homes in town smelled and tasted funny.
Visit Charlotte County History Collections “online” to view photographs of artesian wells.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. Fore more information visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/ or call (941) 613-3228 for more information. Visit the same site to find out what history related programs are offered.
