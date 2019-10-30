The American beautyberry, a local native plant, earns its name times two! Hardy with colorful lavender-pink flowers and showy vibrant purplish-blue berries, the beautyberry is a great landscape addition.
It is hard to think of a better Florida native shrub to plant. Growing six to eight feet tall and up to eight feet wide unpruned, this quick-growing plant has long arching, almost weeping, branches covered with toothed, fuzzy, green leaves. In late spring through summer, small pinkish-lavender flowers develop where the leaf and the stem join.
These flowers are followed by one-third of an inch berries that turn a brilliant, almost metallic, violet in tight clusters up and down the individual stems. These showy berries give the beautyberry a long-lasting ornamental quality that attracts the eye as well as birds. If the birds don’t eat them all, the berries will persist for some time even after this deciduous shrub sheds its leaves. This makes the beautyberry a very ornamental plant that some people also use in striking floral arrangements.
While beautyberries are commonly found in natural areas and undeveloped lots, they are occasionally available at local garden centers. Local native plant nurseries are sure to carry this fine shrub. Select a site for your beautyberry that has dappled shade and well-drained soil. Be aware that the leaves of the beautyberry will take on more of a yellow-green color in full sun.
Beautyberries are drought tolerant once established. Combining beautyberries in areas with pines and oaks makes a nice landscaping blend. Beautyberries can also be used as an informal screen or just as a specimen. Prune this shrub to shape as it can become large and somewhat sprawling. Don’t shear beautyberries however, but simply selectively thin out excessive branches. Shearing will end up removing flowers and subsequent fruit and detract from the appearance of this shrub.
Beautyberries are easy to propagate by seed or softwood cuttings. They often self-seed and can almost become so numerous as to appear weedy. Besides the violet colored fruit, there is also a white-berried cultivar called ‘lactea’. One selected variety called ‘Russell Montgomery’ has outstanding pearl-like white berries. I have also seen an in-between one that is pinkish in color.
I think that you will be pleasantly surprised with the beautyberry as a landscape shrub. Functionally low maintenance and sustainable, see if this beautiful shrub can fit into your yard. The American beautyberry is another Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ recommended plant!
We recently moved to our new office at the North Charlotte Regional Park at 1120 O’Donnell Road in Port Charlotte
Our phone numbers and email addresses remain the same. Our Eastport Environmental Demonstration Garden will continue to be open to the public outside the gate at 25550 Harbor View Road. You can continue to call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 pm at 764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer through the first of the new year.
Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — bit.ly/36nwiN0. I thank you for your continued support of Extension during this transitional time which we hope will be as seamless as possible.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.