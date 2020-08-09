The new chamber year begins on Oct. 1 and, boy-oh-boy, the business community needs our help now more than ever. If you have ever wondered what you could possibly do to help your business associates, I am here to tell you.
First, you become a member of the long-established Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Second, you upgrade to Sustaining Partner status.
Becoming a Sustaining Partner is a major way in which businesses help strengthen and support each other and the economic stability of the entire community. These commitments allow your chamber to do what we do, which is a lot. This also results in substantial perks and promotion for the Sustaining Partners who have realized the benefits over many years.
Please help me thank our 2019/2020 Sustaining Partners:
2019/2020 Platinum Level Sustaining Partners
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda; Buffalo Graffix; Chapman Insurance Group; Charlotte County Ford; Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center; Charlotte State Bank and Trust; The Daily Sun; Harbor Style Magazine; Integrity Employee Leasing; Monarch Direct; Waste Management of Charlotte County; and Worksite LLC.
2019/2020 Diamond Level Sustaining Partners
Ashley, Brown and Company, CPAs; Centennial Bank; Farr Law Firm; Nix and Associates Real Estate; Panther Hollow Dental Lodge; St. Andrews South Golf Club; Olsen, Lynch and Wright, CPAs PA; and the Tampa Bay Rays.
2019/2020 Emerald Level Sustaining Partners
Coastal Mowing and Tree; Fawcett Memorial Hospital; Florida SouthWestern State College; Friendly Floors; Nolan Family Insurance; Port Charlotte Florist; Premier Photographic Events; Sandhill Healing Centers, Inc.; South Port Square; WhitCo Insurance Agency-Alexia Martin; and the Wyvern Hotel.
People often say, “We couldn’t do it without you.” But we honestly couldn’t. This is especially true with the changes that happened so quickly this year. In addition to routine business organization operations, we have been able to make sure our members are timely updated on important news developments and financial assistance opportunities, keep the region advised on our member business operations and hours, remain in contact with our local, state and national officials, create a complimentary Business Information membership, and very importantly, stay open for our members to offer guidance from day one.
And you know what? We already have commitments for the 2020/2021 chamber year. Thank you to those who have stepped up … so far:
2020/2021 Platinum Level Sustaining Partners
Buffalo Graffix; Charlotte County Ford; Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center; Olsen, Lynch and Wright, CPAs, PA; Integrity Employee Leasing, Inc.; and Sun Coast Media Group.
2020/2021 Diamond Level Sustaining Partners
Charlotte State Bank and Trust; Friendly Floors; and Panther Hollow Dental Lodge.
2020/2021 Emerald Level Sustaining Partners
Coastal Mowing & Tree; State Farm Agency-Mike Martin; and Premier Photographic Events.
Your business could also be added to this impressive list. The dedicated Sustaining Partner businesses provide additional support to the annual chamber budget which, in turn, provides them with additional membership benefits. (Including some exclusive, fun events.) This allows us to continue with increased promotion, advocacy, involvement and leadership at the local, state and federal levels as we support our businesses and the community we serve.
Contact me any time and we will get you added to the list. And if you hurry, you will also be prominently recognized in our 2021 Community Guide and Business Directory, on our big banner, and more.
Speaking of the new chamber year
Does anyone know the traditional gift for a 95th anniversary? On Oct. 3, we will be celebrating the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce for the 95th time. Uncle Google told me that the associated gemstones are diamond and ruby to mean unconquerable and enduring with the constant flame of love. That sounds about right to me.
But for our 100th anniversary, I’m already declaring Blue Sapphire. It matches our logo and sounds regal, don’t you think?
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 95th year. She can be reached at 941-627-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.