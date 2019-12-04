Landscape trees can have an interesting history that you may have not known. One such tree is the gumbo-limbo. This native tree has soft, lightweight wood that is easily carved and was once ideal for making carousel horses back in the day. Plastic eventually took the place of this wood, and the gumbo-limbo is now a popular landscape tree with interesting ornamental characteristics.
While the name “gumbo-limbo” may refer to its sticky sap, another name “tourist tree” also fits its appearance. The coppery-colored bark of this 30-foot plus tree is peeling and red looking like the sun burnt skin of a tourist. Although the wood is soft and lightweight, the gumbo-limbo is a very wind-tolerant tree well adapted to our hurricane-prone region. The gumbo-limbo is not suitable for everywhere as its limited hardiness zone keeps it in the coastal parts of Charlotte county. As an example, you are more likely to find this tree in the warmer sections of Punta Gorda. The best success with gumbo-limbo will be experienced in hardiness zone 10b which translates into a minimum average temperature of 35 to 40 degrees F. Anywhere further inland is risking freeze damage unless there is an existing warmer microclimate.
Gumbo-limbo has large diameter, almost muscular-looking, with branches that develop close to the ground. The reddish peeling bark reveals new bark with a greenish color. A cut in the bark will produce a resin with a pleasant scent of turpentine. The leaves are pinnate, alternately placed, and shiny dark green in color. Gumbo-limbo trees produce whitish-green panicles of flowers in the spring followed by one-half inch, reddish fruit capsules favored by birds. Gumbo-limbo trees are fast growing, and once established, are drought and salt-tolerant. This tree is considered semi-evergreen and often drops its leaves for a short time in the winter in association with the dry season. The gumbo-limbo tree does best in dry locations without supplemental irrigation (once established) and adapts well to poor alkaline soils.
While once known for its carving quality, gumbo-limbo trees are now premier landscape subjects favored for their strong nature and unique ornamental qualities. For more information on all types of trees to grow in our area, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline from 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer.
Just as a reminder, we have moved to our new office at the North Charlotte Regional Park at 1120 O’Donnell Blvd, Port Charlotte FL. 33953. Our phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same. Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — bit.ly/2OOlpgm.
Our Eastport Environmental Demonstration Garden is always open to the public outside the gate at 25550 Harborview Road. Master Gardener volunteers tend this garden on Tuesday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. and are available for questions.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.