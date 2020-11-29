(Editor’s Note: Justin Brand, board president of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, is filling in for Teri Ashley this week while she enjoys some time away.)
December will be here tomorrow. For many of us, this month could not have come fast enough. I am personally not sure how this year has gone by so quickly. But I, for one, welcome 2021 with open arms. Although this year has been a testament to the resiliency of our community and chamber businesses, it is important and it is time that we all look forward to 2021.
Before I get too excited about the year to come and new opportunities, I want to take this opportunity to thank each of you for being a Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce member. Your support of the chamber and the local business community during 2020 has been inspiring. Community does not just include your neighbors on your street or your close family and friends, it also includes our businesses right here in Charlotte County.
As I prepare for the holidays and the new challenges celebrating them will bring, I know that when I am shopping around town, not only will I be supporting local and small businesses, but I will also be purchasing unique and creative gifts that will bring joy to my family and friends.
And yes, holiday shopping will not be the same as years past. However, enjoy every minute while you meander through the shops on Marion Avenue and Fishermen’s Village, stop for lunch or dinner at one of the many restaurants in Port Charlotte, or get creative while you produce a DIY gift from one of the many businesses that offer these services. My advice is to practice patience, social distancing, and most importantly … Shop Charlotte.
Win a new paddle board
The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2020 is selling tickets to win a beautiful, 10-foot custom paddle board just in time for the holidays. This paddle board, donated by Charlotte Harbor Construction, includes half-inch stainless steel trim, teak deck padding, underwater LED lights, storage locker, two piece adjustable paddle, cooler (fishing edition), cup holder, paddle cup, and rod holder. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50.
The lucky winner will be announced at the class graduation on Dec. 10, and the winner does not need to be present to win. Please buy your tickets soon by visiting the Events Calendar page on the chamber website (charlottecountychamber.org) and click on the Dec. 10 LC2020 Paddle Board Raffle.
For more information, contact Leadership Charlotte Class of 2020 representative Thomas Klein at teklein10@gmail.com.
Chamber advantages continue
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is committed to helping our business community. As we look ahead to 2021 and prepare for a new year in many ways, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has many options available for your business to hit the ground running.
Most importantly, make sure you are registered to participate in the 10th Annual “Hottest Business Day Paradise” Expo on Feb. 10. This major event is a fantastic opportunity to meet other local chamber members as well as promote your business to the many residents who attend.
Also in the new year, we will be selecting and inducting a new Leadership Charlotte class for 2021-2022. Keep an eye out for applications to become available in the spring. The Leadership Charlotte experience is more than just a business networking opportunity. It is a nine-month, behind-the-scenes look at Charlotte County and the many facets that make our community so special.
And last but not least, make sure that you pencil in the Third Wednesday Coffees each month. There is no better time then bright and early in the morning to meet up with your chamber buddies and learn even more about Charlotte County. For additional information on any and all of these networking opportunities, please contact the chamber office 941-627-2222.
I wish everyone a happy holiday season and prosperous New Year.
Justin Brand is the 2020/2021 board president of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. He is the director of community engagement for the Charlotte Community Foundation.
