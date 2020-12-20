Here it is, the update you have all been anxiously awaiting, the report about the Inaugural Radio Controlled Car Christmas Parade. And have no doubt, there will be a second annual because, again, word on the street is that businesses are already making plans.
Yes, a good time was had by all. There were a few "incidents" such as parade entries using spectator chairs as tunnels, vehicle batteries dying mid (or even pre) parade, and the case of an unnamed insurance company's tricked-out pickup truck chasing down the (slowly) fleeing unnamed police department vehicle and, well, ramming it into the wall. When all was said and done, the parade winners were:
• President’s Award: WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency
• Prettiest: WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency
• Largest: Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association
• Most Detailed: Classic Coin Company
• Most Sensational: Gator Wilderness Camp School
• Best 2020 Theme: Bob Roberts Century 21 Sunbelt and Grandson Sean Thame
• Best Holiday Theme: Bob Roberts Century 21 Sunbelt and Grandson Sean
• Best Effort: Rita's Ice Cream
• Deadest Batteries: Gator Wilderness Camp School
• Best Driver: Anytime Fitness Punta Gorda
• Most Challenged Driver: Rita's Ice Cream
• Most Enthusiastic: Light Speed Voice.
A special thank you goes to Buffalo Graffix for the speedy flier request and parade-day assistance.
December Networking at Noon
Last week's Networking at Noon luncheon was catered by Isabel and Annabel's Mexican Restaurant at Laishley Park Marina in Punta Gorda. Owner Juan Ramirez took time from his busy day (four catered events along with their normal lunch crowd) to explain his roots and the restaurant's 30-plus-year history in Punta Gorda.
And what’s a December luncheon without a few gifts from the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce? The surprised lucky winners were: Laura Speer, Sun Coast Media Group, a free “Networking at Noon” lunch ticket; Victoria Tannuzzi, Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, a free Business Perspective newsletter flier insert; Carolyn Gorton, Coldwell Banker, a free business card size ad in the 2021-2022 Community Guide and Business Directory; and Lee Royston, Vintage Motor Car Club, a free booth at the 10th Annual Hottest Business Day in Paradise Expo. Congratulations to all.
As we ‘round the corner into the final few days of 2020, please take time to find the joy. There is plenty to be found here in our subtropical winter wonderland.
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 96th year. She can be reached at 941-627-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
