We had a great time on Friday for our 94th annual meeting luncheon, when more than 300 members and guests celebrated our accomplishments.
The chamber’s most prestigious award, the Pacesetter Award, was presented to Michael Grant, owner of Ambitrans Medical Transport and our Florida House representative, District 75. It was noted that “for the past 30 years, Michael Grant has quietly and continuously enriched our community. His personal outreach, generosity and hands-on approach has marked all of his leadership roles.”
With 25 applications for the Business of the Year awards, past recipients had tough decisions to make.
Steve Lineberry, Premier Photographic Event, was recognized in the small business category. In the medium business category, Kevin Graham and his Suncoast One Title & Closings team won. There was a tie in the large business category between Air Trek, Inc. and Chick-Fil-A Port Charlotte.
The Yah Yah Girls, Back Pack Kidz, feeding from 800 to 1,000 children each week, received a plaque as nonprofit of the year.
The 4 Under 40 Award acknowledges young professionals in Charlotte County making a notable impact on the community. The recipients were Alissa Desguin, Punta Gorda Airport; Tara Fabiano, Farr Law Firm; Liz Green, Harbor Style magazine, and Ashley Maher, Charlotte Community Foundation.
Peter Keating, Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University, was recognized as Ambassador of the Year. Jim Cull, Freedom Boat Club, Denise Dull, free agent, Howard Kunik, city of Punta Gorda and Ray Sandrock, Charlotte County administrator, were recognized as outgoing board members.
Our new board of directors includes: Tony Smith, Ashley Brown & Company, CPA’s, president; Kim Maddy, Charlotte State Bank & Trust, president-elect; Colleen Wright, Olsen, Lynch & Wright, CPA’s; treasurer, Steve Lineberry, Premier Photographic Events, vice president, Membership Services; Justin Brand, Charlotte Community Foundation, vice president, Leadership; and Kathy Robinson, Centennial Bank, past president and VP of Government Affairs.
Additional chamber board members are: Brian Chapman Jr., State Insurance Agency; Hector Flores, Charlotte County; Dave Gammon, Office of Economic Development; Jason Green, Weiler Engineering Corp.; Mark Houston, Tampa Bay Rays; Toby Lynn, The Mortgage Firm; Angie Matthiessen, United Way of Charlotte County; Bob Miller, Boyette & Miller Construction & Development; Carla Nix, Nix & Associates Real Estate, LLC; David Oliver, McCrory Law Firm; James Parish, Charlotte County Airport Authority Development; Melissa Reichert, city of Punta Gorda; Ian Vincent, Charlotte County school board; and Bob White, Sunseeker Resorts.
And please call for reservations for Networking at Noon on Wednesday at Visani. Our Third Wednesday Coffee is Oct. 16 and will feature a presentation by Special Agent Juan Molinary with Homeland Security Investigations, who will give us an overview of the E-verify program. WFTX-TV Fox 4 is the Coffee sponsor. Nix & Associates Real Estate will host the Business Card Exchange on Oct. 24.
Julie Mathis is executive director for Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce
