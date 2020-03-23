Sitting here, thinking about what to say is becoming increasingly more and more difficult. By the time I even submit this to the editor for printing, new rules, regulations and precautionary measures will already have been announced.
Here’s what I can tell you: The Punta Gorda Chamber has suspended all of its regular activities until further notice, out of an abundance of caution. This includes all of our Mural Walking Tours, Trolley Tours and regular events.
We encourage anyone wanting to know if and when events re-appear to visit the homepage of www.puntagordachamber.com, where we are constantly updating a “special alert” box that contains all cancellations and closures as we hear about them. We are also actively posting updates on the Punta Gorda Chamber’s Facebook page but are very aware of informational overload and the negative impact that this news is having on our community as a whole.
Like all small businesses in the area and further afield, we are looking at our options on a daily basis. We took an early decision to cancel some events and close our doors to public access to comply with CDC-suggested policies.
We all have to do our part to remain vigilant, calm and, most importantly, safe. We all have contact with the aged and infirm. We all have a duty to ensure their safety. The impact on small businesses in our area will be vast.
Please consider, if you are healthy and willing, spending some time and money with them all as we go through this crisis together. We have posted listings of our restaurants that remain open to serve you, either directly or remotely.
Please visit www.puntagordachamber.com and enter the Business Directory, where you’ll find all of our business members and their contact details. Keeping their doors open is critical to our area’s economy. Please take all necessary health precautions to stay as safe as possible.
Not only will this virus affect our financial health, but also our mental health. There are so many positive examples of neighborly endeavors going on right now, it should make you proud of where you live. It is incredibly important to maintain contact with family, neighbors and friends, by using safe methods like calling or Facetime and touch base with people, especially those who are isolated and lonely.
We all have our personal stories, but think of those locked down in nursing homes right now. They are confused, lost and angry that their relatives can’t visit them. This virus leaves nothing to chance. Every aspect of our routine has been upended.
What I do believe is that we’ll be stronger as a community on the “other side.” Like the balcony singers of Italy, we’ll be rallying to help and build bridges to support each other once again, hopefully very soon.
In the meantime, the PG Chamber remains on hand to be a support to as many as possible. We are already looking to the “exit” – when and how do we gear up for the “all clear?” Eventually, we’ll be able to hit the restart button and we are preparing for that time. We’ve tackled the crisis head on, but we’ll have a whole lot of work to do to get the ball rolling again to let folks know we are once again open for business.
Please keep yourself updated on as many facts as possible. Use the resources I have already mentioned along with others like cdc.gov, flgov.com, pgorda.us and floridahealth.gov to gather as much up-to-date information as possible.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and he can be reached at jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
