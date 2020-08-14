This month, your Charlotte County library is premiering a daily “how-to” video on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CCLibraries.
It’s our Virtual How To Festival.
Check in each day for a different topic presented by local experts. This week the topics include how to “Redo a Screen,” “Basic Car Care” and “Rodent Prevention.” Learn a new skill each day from the safety of your home.
If our “How to Festival” doesn’t cover a new skill you’d like to learn, there are many different resources available for learning a new task or topic, and they’re all free online.
The Great Courses. You can stream videos of the highly respected “The Great Courses” through our online service Kanopy for free. Go to the library catalog page, charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net, and click on the Kanopy icon on the right hand side of the page. To create a new account and get free access to thousands of movies with your library card, you can simply add your library card number and PIN. If you don’t have your library card or can’t remember your PIN, just give us a call at 941-681-3736 and we can get you sorted out. The Great Courses include thousands of topics including How to Draw, Art of Cooking, Dog Training, Algebra, Yoga, Public Speaking, History, and so many more. You can spend some productive time on the couch learning about a topic or skill you have always been curious about.
RBDigital. We have added more than 3,000 new online magazine titles to our online magazine collection on RBDigital. Go to the library catalog page, charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net, and click on the RBDigital icon on the right side of the page and create a free account. There are so many titles to choose from I almost get overwhelmed when I start browsing. The online magazines include Beadwork, Do It Yourself, Family Handyman, Writers Digest, Outdoor Photographer and many more. If there is a topic you are interested in there is probably a magazine available on RBDigital that will attract your interest.
Khan Academy. According to their website they offer “practice exercises, instructional videos, and a personalized learning dashboard that empower learners to study at their own pace in and outside of the classroom. We tackle math, science, computing, history, art history, economics, and more, including K-14 and test preparation (SAT, Praxis, LSAT) content.” This could be a great help for those trying to help their children learn at home. Go to the library page and click on Online Resources on the top left side of the page. Scroll down to Lifelong Learning, and click on the link for Khan Academy. Create an account with your email address, name and a password you choose, and you are set to learn.
Open Culture. This is a site that searches the internet for the best educational content. They find free courses, audio books, language lessons and educational videos from reputable sources around the world. Check out www.openculture.com/freeonlinecourses to start a new educational journey. Whenever I am watching Jeopardy, I find that I have a lot of useless trivia knowledge, but when it comes to geography I am lost. Perhaps I will check out their Geography of Europe course.
Please give us a call at 941-681-3736 if you have questions about how to access any of these resources.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
