Congratulations to CC-TV for winning the 1st Place Award of Excellence for its film Choices and Chances in the Children/Young Adult Category at the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors Government Programming Awards ceremony Thursday night in Tampa.
Great job, producer and director Elizabeth Tracy, videographers/editors Todd Dunn and Tom Lloyd and all the cast and crew involved in this extraordinary effort.
Choices and Chances is a film that covers youth issues of texting while driving, bullying, drinking, drugs, abuse, PTSD, survivor guilt, and teen suicide by bringing the audience into the turbulent world of today’s youth.
The film can be used by any community or organization to start a conversation about these difficult topics. To arrange a screening for your organization, contact Elizabeth Tracy at Elizabeth.Tracy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
View the trailer at youtube.com/CCTVcharlottecountyFL.
Outdoor conference
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau staff attended the Florida Outdoor Writers Association annual conference to remind outdoor communicators that Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach’s best side is outside.
Jennifer Huber, public relations manager with the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau, serves on FOWA’s board of directors. In January, she will begin serving a one-year term as the organization’s president.
During the FOWA’s Excellence in Craft Awards, Capt. Ralph Allen of King Fisher Fleet received the Hardy Bryan Lifetime Achievement Award which is presented to a past or present FOWA member and has performed outstanding service to the outdoor field. Capt. Jay Withers of Silver Lining Charters and the outdoor show Guidelines TV won two first place awards, one in the Self Promotion category for his website (www.guidelinestv.com/) and the other in the TV/Video/Webcast category for the “Dark River” episode of Guidelines TV.
Master PIO
Completing a year-long professional development program, Charlotte County Public Information Coordinator Elaine Jones joins less than 70 others across the U.S. as a recognized master public information officer.
Established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in 2017, the MPIO program is a three-course series to train senior-level public information officers. It is the Department of Homeland Security’s highest level of training and credentialing for public information professionals.
“The Master PIO Course is the pinnacle of our training for emergency public information professionals,” said FEMA Emergency Management Institute Deputy Superintendent Michael J. Sharon. “It solidifies the skills they learned in our basic and advanced PIO courses to build seasoned communicators who are ready in times of crisis.”
Jones is the co-lead PIO for Charlotte County during emergency activations. She has worked for the county since 2008. She was asked to join master PIO colleagues to rewrite the MPIO course curriculum for the next class of master PIOs.
Elaine exemplifies what it means to be a servant leader. She puts everything on hold to work in our Emergency Operations Center during activations to ensure our residents have the most accurate, up-to-date information. She trains with her EOC colleagues year-round to be ready whenever they are needed. I join my administration colleagues in congratulating her on this prestigious accomplishment.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
