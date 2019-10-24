The City of Punta Gorda is now accepting applications for the upcoming Citizens Academy 2020 Session. The academy is a free, 8 session course of interactive classes designed to provide insight into City government and to develop future leaders through well informed and civically engaged residents.
Sessions will take place on Tuesdays of the month between Jan. 7 th and April 15. The Academy is limited to 30 participants who reside or own a business within the City of Punta Gorda. To download an application, please visit the city website at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us and go to “I Want to… Register for Citizens Academy” The deadline for registration is 4:30 p.m. on December 27th. For more information, please contact Public Works Administrative Specialist Hope Petkus at (941) 575-5050 or hpetkus@cityofpuntagordafl.com
Water utility customers of the City of Punta Gorda will be receiving notice about a new tool being implemented by the City called Dropcountr. The Dropcountr app will help residents keep track of their water use, avoid leaks and water damage, connect with utility alerts and receive direct customer support. Not to mention, Dropcountr users reduce their water consumption by 7-9%, on average, leading to significant water and wallet savings. Customers can sign up by visiting https://dropcountr.com/dashboard/signin#createAccount/puntagorda. Please call the City of Punta Gorda at (941) 639-2528 with any questions regarding Dropcountr.
The City encourages residents to sign up for Alert Punta Gorda. Alert Punta Gorda will allow the Punta Gorda Police Department and Punta Gorda Fire Department to contact the community in emergency situations that require the public’s immediate attention and to make non-emergency community notifications. Residents are encouraged to sign up by visiting www.AlertPuntaGorda.com and creating an account.
Once the account is created you can choose whether you want to want to receive alerts through a home or business phone call, mobile phone call, email, text message, or through the Everbridge mobile phone app (available through the Apple App Store or Google Play). You will automatically be signed up to receive emergency alerts and can sign up to receive non-emergency alerts based on your preferences. You can change your contact information and notification preferences at any time or can stop receiving alerts simply be removing your information from your account. We encourage all of our residents to sign up to ensure that they receive important information in a timely manner.
