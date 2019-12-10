The City of Punta Gorda’s Building Division will host a meeting for all general, building and residential contractors at 9 a.m. today.
The meeting will be in council chambers in city hall at 326 West Marion Ave. It is important for you and/or your representatives to attend as the new FEMA preliminary flood mapping information will be presented and this may affect decisions that you and your customers will need to make on future construction projects.
A representative from Public Works will also be there to answer any questions or address issues with right-of-way permitting and inspections. The Chief Building Official will hold a question and answer period concerning jobsite related plan review and inspection processes.
This meeting is intended for construction industry professionals. Citizens or individual property owners are invited to attend a public open house hosted by FEMA to discuss any concerns regarding the preliminary Flood Insurance Study. FEMA representatives will be on hand to discuss and address any questions or concerns in a one on one format.
The public open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center located at 75 Taylor St. in the City of Punta Gorda.
One of the city’s objectives is a structured program of annexation that can lead to a more diverse tax base. This initiative has also been highlighted and evaluated in the recently accepted Citywide Master Plan.
At its Dec. 4 meeting, city council approved three pre-annexation agreements. One involves Nino’s Bakery on Cooper Street, which is adjacent to our Public Works/Utilities campus. Once Nino’s is brought into the city, further annexations (such as our campus) in the area can proceed.
The other two agreements focus on properties adjacent to the northern and eastern sides of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Burnt Store Road. The Church is considering an assisted living facility on the parcel east of their facility. City staff and the property owners are working to resolve sewer capacity issues as part of the annexation process.
Curious about the progress of projects going on in the City of Punta Gorda? Check out the Action Register. The Action Register is s a listing of ongoing tasks or projects, with target dates for completion and comments that provide a report on progress. It is updated weekly and posted to the city’s website on Thursdays.
It can be viewed at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
