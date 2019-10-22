Charlotte County will be working with community partners to promote participation in the 2020 Census. County staff have been working with regional Census representatives to coordinate outreach activities, such as education flyer distribution and Census job opportunities.
It is critical for county residents to participate in the decennial Census because population is a determining factor in federal funding allocations for housing, human services, transportation and planning. The Census also determines how legislative districts are drawn and guides business location decisions. Everyone living in the county is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census.
By April 1, 2020, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the Census. Residents have three options for responding: online, by phone or by mail. Invitations will be delivered in March and Census canvassers will be visiting homes that did not respond throughout the spring and summer.
In the 2010 Census, Charlotte County had a 75% response rate, which was in the top 40% in the state, according to the bureau’s Response Outreach Area Mapper. Pockets of the county, however, including eastern Punta Gorda and areas of Port Charlotte, had far lower response rates, as low as 46% for parts of the Parkside neighborhood. To see your neighborhood’s response rate, visit Census.gov/roam.
We have scheduled a presentation from our regional Census staff for 3 p.m., Dec. 3, 2019 in Room B106 of the Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte and a follow-up meeting in February will be scheduled just before the Census invitations are sent to ensure partners have all the materials and information needed to boost response rates across the county.
For information about working for the Census Bureau, visit Census2020.gov/jobs. For information about the Census in general, visit Census2020.gov.
Olean widening
Construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project will begin this week. The project, funded with revenue from the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014, will widen Olean Boulevard from U.S. 41 to Easy Street. It will be a five-lane road with two travel lanes in each direction and a continuous center left/right turn lane in the middle.
The design also includes sidewalks on both sides of Olean Boulevard from Aaron Street to Easy Street. Decorative LED lighting and new traffic signal systems will be installed with pedestrian crossings at Aaron Street and Harbor Boulevard. The project will also include multi-use paths and utility expansions on Aaron Street and Gertrude Avenue. The project is expected to be completed by the summer 2021.
Health survey
Our Human Services Department is partnering with Healthy Charlotte on the 2019 Health Assessment Survey. Healthy Charlotte is a collaboration of community partners whose goal is to improve the health and quality of life of our residents.
To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/CharlotteCountyCHNASurvey. For the Spanish survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/CondadodeCharlotteEncuestadeCHNA.
Print surveys are also available at many county facilities, including recreation centers, libraries, Human Services offices in Port Charlotte and Englewood. For more information about Healthy Charlotte, visit www.healthycharlottecounty.org.
Marketing event
Earlier this month, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau partnered with Hobie Fishing on an outdoor writer event in Charlotte County. Hobie provided fishing kayaks for an angling trip near Manasota Key. The media contingent included two who traveled from Germany. The writers praised the Englewood area for its outstanding fishing and water quality.
Hobie took photos and videos for marketing efforts that will highlight the destination. Editorial coverage like this is a third-party endorsement of the area as a fishing and vacation destination.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
