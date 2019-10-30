In any large organization, it is vital to communicate strategy to all members of the team. People performing day-to-day operations must know how their work furthers organizational goals and leaders must know how their vision is being put into practice. This line of sight allows two-way visibility throughout the organization. It also allows the organization’s customers to see how initiatives translate into a larger vision.
The Charlotte County Commission earlier this year established four strategic focus areas: public services, economic and community development, infrastructure, and efficient and effective government. Commissioners also set numerous “bold goals,” big ideas that may be difficult to achieve, but are worth the effort. These goals will require the county to encourage fresh thinking, identify ripe opportunities and forge new partnerships. To achieve these bold goals, county departments and special task forces will undertake strategic initiatives with measurable results linked directly to the goals and ultimately the focus areas.
Let’s look at those focus areas and goals.
The county seeks to maintain a safe and healthy community by delivering essential public services by skilled, professional and dedicated public servants.
This focus area covers a broad spectrum of county operations, ranging from parks and recreation to emergency response to human services. A bold goal set by the board is to identify levels of service.
During the financial crisis last decade, the county reduced its budget by 40 percent across operations and capital investment. As the economy recovered and the county began growing again, we resumed investing in services and facilities. To get a sense of where we are in terms of providing expected levels of public service, the board directed staff to establish a comprehensive definition of those levels and how those expectations are measured.
The County Commission’s economic and community development vision is to create a business climate that promotes a diversified, growing economy consistent with sustainable growth management plans, environmental stewardship and enhanced quality of life.
The board sees access to safe, affordable housing as a critical component of a thriving community. One of its bold goals is to add 3,650 affordable housing units by 2024 by creating an “affordable housing tool box” that removes barriers, identifies incentives and addresses regulation.
The achieve this, one initiative is to incentivize the construction of affordable housing and to help low- and moderate-income renters and homeowners increase housing stability and avoid involuntary moves. Another initiative is the creation of a multi-departmental housing task force that is engaging with the development community and non-profit agencies to encourage the construction of more affordable housing.
Another bold goal is increase enrollment in secondary education. The County Commission recognizes we face a shortage of skilled workers and the need to work with educational partners to attract, train and retain skilled workers. To do this, the county will partner with high schools and colleges to identify workforce and internship opportunities to close the gap in our skilled workforce.
The county must build and maintain infrastructure that meets our evolving needs and enhances our community appearance, improves public safety and protects our natural resources. The County Commission has prioritized infrastructure planning and investment, directing staff develop a 20-year capital needs plan and a 20-year capital maintenance plan. With limited resources, we must prioritize investment and manage those projects effectively.
The board’s bold goal is to fund and complete a capital needs assessment through 2024. That will require staff to update the capital plans with current costs and identify available funds. The board also directed staff to move ahead with a proposed extension of the 1% local option sales tax referendum in November 2020. The sales tax has helped our community fund needed infrastructure and a focus group is currently reviewing proposed projects and will submit its recommendations early next year.
A University of Florida telephone survey conducted last year found strong support for an extension. In additional to convening the focus group, we will be providing information about the final project list to the public in a variety of ways ahead of the election.
Managing government operations efficiently is central to all the other strategies, so it is itself a strategic focus area. This includes maintaining a culture of transparency, accountability, citizen engagement and innovation.
In 2019, Forbes magazine ranked Charlotte County as one of the Top 100 employers in Florida. We were one of only three Florida counties on the list. Our employees are our most important asset and it is imperative we maintain a culture in which they can thrive and provide great customer service.
Recognizing this, a bold goal set by the board is to maintain that culture. To do so, staff are reviewing and updating the county's mission, vision and values. They will serve as a guide to employees and the public.
There are additional goals and initiatives in the strategic plan and I encourage you to take a moment to review it. Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Strategic Plan under Popular Links.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
